LaNorris Sellers Said Alabama's Defense Was 'Everywhere'
ATLANTA - The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 season with tremendous excitement. The Gamecocks won nine-games last season and return one of the nation's most talented quarterbacks in the entire nation in Heisman-hopeful LaNorris Sellers.
The South Carolina quarterback was asked about his experience playing the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday at SEC Media Days after he had previously stating, "Alabama is still Alabama," a few weeks ago.
"I think it just comes from me playing them," said Sellers. "I've seen them face to face, just facing their defense, their defensive line was strong, they were all fast. The linebackers were super physical, DBs, they did their jobs well, disguised well, and all that. They had a good scheme."
Sellers and South Carolina look to take the next step forward by winning enough to qualify for the school's first College Football Playoff appearance. They'll need to focus on winning close games after dropping games to LSU and Alabama last season by a combined five points.
"Just building on what we did last year, limiting those plays that lost us the game," Sellers said. "There were two or three plays, two to three plays make a big difference."
Sellers passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and had 19 yards on the ground in a 27-25 loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last season. Unfortunately, he turned the ball over three times, including an interception on the game's final possession after the Gamecocks recovered an onside kick.
So what made Kane Wommack's defense so effective?
"I think just the strength and that they were just everywhere all the time. The linebackers were fast, they flew around. Defensive line stunting, all the moves, slanting one way, looping back the other way. Then the DBs just disguising. It's a lot you've got to think about in 40 or 25 seconds, however much time you've got to adjust and make a decision."
The Crimson Tide travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct 25.