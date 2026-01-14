Legendary Alabama Running Back Headed to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram was selected as part of a group of 22 inductees that make up the 2026 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame class.
Ingram was eligible for the first time last year, but he didn't make the cut. Fast forward to Wednesday, and now he's set to be forever enshrined among college football's greatest.
Ingram played running back at Alabama from 2008-10, and his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2009 led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. Former Alabama legendary head coach Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa was in 2007 and Ingram got to play for him in years 2-4—starting the dynasty.
Ingram is the first player from the Saban era to join his former coach in the College Football Hall of Fame, and he's Alabama's first inductee who played after 1993.
Ingram produced 1,658 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores during his Heisman campaign, with both marks leading all SEC players. He totaled 3,261 rushing yards on 572 attempts to go with 42 career rushing touchdowns in three seasons, adding 60 receptions for 670 yards and four scores through the air. His 42 rushing touchdowns rank as the third-most in program history, while his 3,261 rushing yards stand as seventh-most in the UA record book.
Ingram was named to three Pro Bowls during his 12-year NFL career. He spent his first 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints after they selected the Crimson Tide's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner with the 28th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is second on the Saints' rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns lists, as he only trails current running back and former Alabama outgoing transfer Alvin Kamara.
Ingram becomes the 28th former Crimson Tide player or coach to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and is the third Alabama inductee since 2024, joining Antonio Langham (2024) and Nick Saban (2025). The formal induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame
- Cornelius Bennett
- Johnny Mack Brown
- Paul "Bear" Bryant
- John Cain
- Sylvester Croom
- Harry Gilmer
- John Hannah
- Millard "Dixie" Howell
- Pooley Hubert
- Don Hutson
- Mark Ingram
- Lee Roy Jordan
- E.J. Junior
- Antonio Langham
- Woodrow Lowe
- Marty Lyons
- Vaughn Mancha
- Johnny Musso
- Billy Neighbors
- Ozzie Newsome
- Nick Saban
- Fred Sington
- Riley Smith
- Gene Stallings
- Derrick Thomas
- Frank Thomas
- Wallace Wade
2026 NFF Hall of Fame Class
Players:
- Jerry Azumah, RB (1995-98) – University of New Hampshire
- Ki-Jana Carter, RB (1991-94) – Penn State University
- Bruce Collie, OT (1981-84) – University of Texas at Arlington
- George Cumby, LB (1976-79) – University of Oklahoma
- Aaron Donald, DT (2010-13) – University of Pittsburgh
- Marvin Harrison, KR/WR (1992-95) – Syracuse University
- Garrison Hearst, RB (1990-92) – University of Georgia
- Chris Hudson, DB (1991-94) – University of Colorado
- Mark Ingram, RB (2008-10) – University of Alabama
- Olin Kreutz, C (1995-97) – University of Washington
- James Laurinaitis, LB (2005-08) – Ohio State University
- Jordan Lynch, AP/QB (2010-13) – Northern Illinois University
- Herman Moore, WR (1988-90) – University of Virginia
- Terence Newman, CB (1999-2002) – Kansas State University
- Bob Novogratz, OG (1957-58) – United States Military Academy
- Ndamukong Suh, DT (2006-09) – University of Nebraska
- Peter Warrick, WR (1996-99) – Florida State University
- Eric Weddle, S (2003-06) – University of Utah
Coaches:
- Jim Margraff*: 221-89-3 (71.1%) – Johns Hopkins University [MD] (1990-2018)
- Gary Patterson: 181-79-0 (69.6%) – Texas Christian University (2000-21)
- Chris Petersen: 147-38-0 (79.5%) – Boise State University (2006-13); University of Washington (2014-19)
- Ken Sparks*: 338-99-2 (77.2%) – Carson-Newman University [TN] (1980-2016)
*Deceased
