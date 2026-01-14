Legendary Alabama Running Back Headed to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram was selected as part of a group of 22 inductees that make up the 2026 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame class.

Ingram was eligible for the first time last year, but he didn't make the cut. Fast forward to Wednesday, and now he's set to be forever enshrined among college football's greatest.

Ingram played running back at Alabama from 2008-10, and his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2009 led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. Former Alabama legendary head coach Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa was in 2007 and Ingram got to play for him in years 2-4—starting the dynasty.

Ingram is the first player from the Saban era to join his former coach in the College Football Hall of Fame, and he's Alabama's first inductee who played after 1993.

Ingram produced 1,658 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores during his Heisman campaign, with both marks leading all SEC players. He totaled 3,261 rushing yards on 572 attempts to go with 42 career rushing touchdowns in three seasons, adding 60 receptions for 670 yards and four scores through the air. His 42 rushing touchdowns rank as the third-most in program history, while his 3,261 rushing yards stand as seventh-most in the UA record book.

Ingram was named to three Pro Bowls during his 12-year NFL career. He spent his first 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints after they selected the Crimson Tide's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner with the 28th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is second on the Saints' rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns lists, as he only trails current running back and former Alabama outgoing transfer Alvin Kamara.

Ingram becomes the 28th former Crimson Tide player or coach to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and is the third Alabama inductee since 2024, joining Antonio Langham (2024) and Nick Saban (2025). The formal induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame

Cornelius Bennett

Johnny Mack Brown

Paul "Bear" Bryant

John Cain

Sylvester Croom

Harry Gilmer

John Hannah

Millard "Dixie" Howell

Pooley Hubert

Don Hutson

Mark Ingram

Lee Roy Jordan

E.J. Junior

Antonio Langham

Woodrow Lowe

Marty Lyons

Vaughn Mancha

Johnny Musso

Billy Neighbors

Ozzie Newsome

Nick Saban

Fred Sington

Riley Smith

Gene Stallings

Derrick Thomas

Frank Thomas

Wallace Wade

2026 NFF Hall of Fame Class

Players:

Jerry Azumah, RB (1995-98) – University of New Hampshire

Ki-Jana Carter, RB (1991-94) – Penn State University

Bruce Collie, OT (1981-84) – University of Texas at Arlington

George Cumby, LB (1976-79) – University of Oklahoma

Aaron Donald, DT (2010-13) – University of Pittsburgh

Marvin Harrison, KR/WR (1992-95) – Syracuse University

Garrison Hearst, RB (1990-92) – University of Georgia

Chris Hudson, DB (1991-94) – University of Colorado

Mark Ingram, RB (2008-10) – University of Alabama

Olin Kreutz, C (1995-97) – University of Washington

James Laurinaitis, LB (2005-08) – Ohio State University

Jordan Lynch, AP/QB (2010-13) – Northern Illinois University

Herman Moore, WR (1988-90) – University of Virginia

Terence Newman, CB (1999-2002) – Kansas State University

Bob Novogratz, OG (1957-58) – United States Military Academy

Ndamukong Suh, DT (2006-09) – University of Nebraska

Peter Warrick, WR (1996-99) – Florida State University

Eric Weddle, S (2003-06) – University of Utah

Coaches:

Jim Margraff*: 221-89-3 (71.1%) – Johns Hopkins University [MD] (1990-2018)

Gary Patterson: 181-79-0 (69.6%) – Texas Christian University (2000-21)

Chris Petersen: 147-38-0 (79.5%) – Boise State University (2006-13); University of Washington (2014-19)

Ken Sparks*: 338-99-2 (77.2%) – Carson-Newman University [TN] (1980-2016)

*Deceased

