Live Blog: No. 21 Alabama Football vs. ULM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 21 Alabama football is two hours away from kicking off its 2025 home opener against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.
The Crimson Tide is coming off its first week one loss in 23 years after falling 31-17 to Florida State in Tallahassee last week. Alabama will likely be without star receiver Ryan Williams, who exited last week's game with a concussion. Defensive tackle Tim Keenan and running back Jam Miller will not play.
Louisiana Monroe enters this game 1-0, following a 29-0 week one victory over FCS St. Francis. The Warhawks are led by second-year head coach Bryant Vincent, who led the team to a 5-7 record last year, the team's best finish of the decade. Louisiana Monroe has the longest bowl game drought in the nation, with its last bowl appearance coming in 2012.
Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT. As of 4:45, the weather for kickoff is 79 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite concerns earlier in the day about potential precipitation, weather has cleared up and there is no rain currently forecasting.
FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS. BE SURE TO REFRESH THIS BROWSER AS THE LATEST EVENTS WILL BE PLACED AT THE TOP.
Live Blog
Pregame
Deontae Lawson is not wearing a knee brace today like he was last week against Florida State in his first game back from last season's ACL tear. He does have a sleeve on the knee.
Jam Miller is out on the field in full pads warming up, despite the fact that Kalen DeBoer said he would not play today.
Alabama has just taken the field. Ryan Williams is currently out there fielding punts.
The specialists are currently the only ones on the field for the Crimson Tide. The rest of the team will join them shortly.