Alabama Football vs. ULM Injury Updates
Updating who's in and who's out as the Crimson Tide matches up with the Warhawks in Tuscaloosa.
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama knows it will be without wide receiver Ryan Williams, running back Jam Miller, nose tackles Tim Keenan III and Jeremiah Beaman and WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham, but the rest of the Crimson Tide is expected to be at full strength.
BamaCentral will provide injury updates throughout the game and include postgame comments from the head coach if necessary.
In-Game Updates
Will be updated if an injury occurs.
Pregame Updates
- WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (lower-body) was not dressed in the Alabama uniform. Starter Qua Russaw will likely have more snaps than usual, and Yhonzae Pierre will back him up.
- True freshman London Simmons is starting at nose tackle. Alabama co-captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan III is out for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered in practice a couple of days before the season opener against Florida State. Jeremiah Beaman, Keenan's backup, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's practice, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.
- Running back Jam Miller (collarbone) warmed up in full uniform, but will not be making his season debut. There is no set order between running backs Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Dre Washington and Daniel Hill on the Week 2 depth chart.
- Wide receiver Ryan Williams (concussion) also warmed up in full uniform and will not play against ULM. Typical reserve wide receivers Rico Scott, Lotzeir Brooks, Jalen Hale and Derek Meadows are expected to get more snaps in Williams' absence. Brooks was announced as the starter despite not being on the depth chart.
- Right guard Jaeden Roberts cleared concussion protocol prior to the FSU game, and although he was dressed and available to play, Alabama never put him out on the field. He's healthy for this game and is expected to rotate with Geno VanDeMark at the right guard spot.
- Wide receiver Isaiah Horton sustained a lower-body injury against Florida State but toughened it out. He quickly made progress and is not expected to have any setbacks against ULM.
Read More:
Published