Live Updates: Alabama Football Coaches Press Conference ahead of Wisconsin
Alabama got back on track over the weekend with a 73-0 victory over Louisiana Monroe. The Crimson Tide still has much bigger tests ahead, but the team handled business the way it needed to against the next opponent on the schedule.
Now, the No. 19 Crimson Tide (1-1) will host its second and final Power Four non-conference opponent of the regular season with Wisconsin (2-0) coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend.
Alabama coordinators Kane Wommack and Ryan Grubb will speak to the media Monday morning followed by head coach Kalen DeBoer to recap the team's win over ULM and look ahead to the matchup with the Badgers.
Follow along for live updates throughout the press conference.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Kalen DeBoer
DeBoer says Alabama has a lot of confidence in freshman WR Lotzier Brooks.
DeBoer says it was great being at home and that the players could really feel the juice from the fans.
"Guys did a good job of taking everything we worked on during the week and transferred it to the game."
Kane Wommack- defensive coordinator
Wommack is done after about six minutes. DeBoer should be at the podium soon.
"I think Dre did some good things at the safety position the other night."
Wommack praises young inside linebacker QB Reese for contributing to two of the defense's three turnovers on Saturday.
"We had 12 TFLs with no sacks. I don't know if that's ever happened." Wommack says he needs to be better schematically in getting the quarterback to the ground.
Wommack says Alabama needs to have a great week of preparation as they get ready to face Wisconsin.
Wommack says the defense took a step in the right direction as far as effort and physicality, but he still thinks the "execution is not good enough."
Ryan Grubb- offensive coordinator
As always, Grubb is pretty quick. He's done after about seven minutes. Wommack should be at the podium shortly.
"I thought I wasn't hard enough on Ty... I told him I wouldn't make that mistake again."- Grubb on what he told Simpson after the first start and loss at Florida State.
Grubb says the biggest area of improvement in the offense was the way they practiced. "They played inspired, so I hope they keep that up."
Grubb says Kevin Riley has made the most out of his touches at the running back position.
Grubb says Ty Simpson's biggest area of improvement was in decision making.
Grubb says he "100 percent" sees right tackle being a competition with true freshman Micahel Carroll.
"I expected both of them to play well."- Grubb on the backup QBs
- Ryan Grubb came up to the podium first week one. It was Kane Wommack week two. Let's see who it is this week.