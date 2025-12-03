Why Alabama Signed Two Quarterbacks in 2026 Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama added two quarterbacks with the 2026 signing class in Omaha, Nebraska product Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa out of Orem, Utah. There are currently three scholarship quarterbacks on the Crimson Tide roster, all of whom have eligibility remaining.

However, it is unlikely that all three will still be with Alabama next season whether that's Ty Simpson off to the NFL or Austin Mack or Keelon Russell in the transfer portal. However, there is a possibility that Alabama has five quarterbacks, which is a number head coach Kalen DeBoer is comfortable with.

He explained during Wednesday's press conference why Alabama added two quarterbacks in the 2026 class.

"You just don't know what the future is," DeBoer said. "You always wanted to have five. I always felt like, recruit one every year. You know, you probably lose one, you still got four worst case scenario. I think that's obviously tougher and tougher.

"We had a great situation a year ago. This year, we have three on scholarship. And this year, we found the right guys. Between Jett and Tayden, I just love what they bring–– from arm talent, mentaltity, just go-getters."

This is the first time Alabama has signed two quarterbacks in the same signing class since Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein in 2023. DeBoer says both players understood that there would be another quarterback in their signing class and welcome the challenge.

"I love that they're open to competition," DeBoer said of Thomalla and Kaawa. "Competing with the other guys that are in our program that are really good already, and then both of them coming in as freshmen in the same class. Here at Alabama, you got to have guys that are going to compete. Yeah, you want them to be competitive against your opponent, but they've got to compete here internally as well, and so, I love that about them."

Thomalla is the higher-rated of the two quarterbacks, but that does not necessarily mean that he will automatically come in above him on the depth chart. DeBoer was asked specifically about Thomalla Wednesday evening, and said he was a "great evaluation" by Alabama quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan.

"When it comes to quarterbacks, we feel like we should be bringing in the best in the country, and, you know, finding Jett," DeBoer said. "Of course, there's ties with a few of us to the Midwest. Just really connected there with him and his family. He then goes on to have the kind of a summer that he was gaining even more and more attention nationally with the Elite 11 and going through his season.... And then I just love who he is as a person. He's calm, cool, collected but has got this swagger about him, so I'm really looking forward to what he brings as a quarterback."

