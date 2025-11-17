Live Updates from Alabama Coaches Monday Press Conference Following Oklahoma Loss
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, plus coordinators Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack will recap the loss to the Sooners and look ahead to Senior Day against Eastern Illinois.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's coaches will be at the podium Monday morning to recap the Crimson Tide's first SEC loss to Oklahoma and look ahead to Saturday's Senior Day matchup with Eastern Illinois.
The coordinators, Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack, are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT with head coach Kalen DeBoer to follow. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout the press conference with full transcripts and videos to be posted on the site following the conclusion. You can also find the press conference videos on the BamaCentral YouTube channel.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Kalen DeBoer
- Overall, a very upbeat press conference from DeBoer. You can tell he's still very confident in this team.
- DeBoer says the week of practice last week was "phenomenal."
- DeBoer says Josh Cuevas and Kaleb Edwards do "an amazing job." He calls Cuevas a stud.
- When asked about the long Oklahoma punt return, DeBoer credits Lotzeir Brooks incredible effort running down the played after making the initial missed tackle. "We've done a great job against returners, but it's that one time where you flinched."
- DeBoer calls Conor Talty a "competitive guy" when asked about him yelling at David Bird on the high snap.
- DeBoer says DaShawn Jones was technically available against Oklahoma, but Red Morgan had gotten a lot more snaps in practice, so that's why he played.
- DeBoer says having two players back on punt return was in response to Oklahoma having a punter that was "a little erratic" with the distance of his punts, so that's why Alabama had both Ryan Williams and Cole Adams returning punts this week.
- DeBoer says you could see the "want-to" in the players after falling behind early against Oklahoma.
- DeBoer says the approach is already "dialed in." "This is not a time to sit still, but to keep moving forward."
Kane Wommack
- Wommack is done after about seven minutes, which is shorter than normal for me.
- In response to a question about Edric Hill, Wommack says he's as hard on defensive linemen as anyone else on the defense. He's really proud of the maturity and consistency Hiill has displayed.
- Wommack says Qua Russaw was "very close" to playing against Oklahoma and was truly a game-time decision.
- Wommack says Domani Jackson has showed maturity to continue to go back to work when this seaso hasn't necessarily gone the way he wanted.
- Wommack says Red Morgan is one of the "best strikers" he's seen from a tackling perspective.
- The Eastern Illinois matchup holds a special place in Wommack's heart because that was his first defensive coordinator job at age 26. He says it's a "neat opportunity" to face them, and the guys are ready to get back out there.
- Wommack says the players took "great ownership" on Sunday.
- Wommack says the three missed tackles on John Mateer's touchdown "never should've happened."
- Wommack arrives to the podium at 11:47.
Ryan Grubb
- Grubb clocks in at about eight minutes, a pretty long press conference for his standards.
- "Josh is an elite tight end. He's as good of a player as we have on this football team."- Grubb on TE Josh Cuevas. Also, calls him a spark.
- Grubb's evaluation of the O-line might be the longest answer he's given to a question all year. "I'm anticipating those guys continuing to build."
- Grubb says he thought the offensive line played well. He thought Wilkin Formby played outstanding at right guard. "The interior of the pocket was as good as I've seen all year."
- Grubb thought the WRs did a good job in their route running.
- Grubb says the biggest takeaway/point of emphasis after the Oklahoma game is turnovers. He says the turnovers are a "crushing blow" in a tight football game. "If we take care of the ball, we win the game. It was really that simple."
- "He's growing."- Grubb on Daniel Hill
- "The plan was to score"- Grubb on Alabama's final drive against Oklahoma. "We just ran out of downs." Grubb says the sack on that drive made it really hard to convert
- Grubb says Jam Miller and Daniel Hill are normally pretty solid in pass protection, but obviously each had a pretty bad rep in the loss against Oklahoma. He says they're going to try to give the RBs more reps in practice against the Alabama linebacker to work on pass protection.
- Grubb arrives first to the podium at 11:37. His first question is about his message to Ty Simpson about the fumbles. He says Simpson is beating himself up more than anyone.
- It is 11:36, and no coaches have showed up yet. This is unusual for Mondays.
