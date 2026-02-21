Live Updates From Game One Of Alabama Baseball's Double Header Against Rhode Island

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in Friday's 19-4 win over Rhode Island. The series schedule was adjusted, moving to a doubleheader on Wednesday to allow the Rams to safely travel home to The Ocean State and beat the storm coming to the Northeast.

Zane Adams will start the first game, with freshman Myles Upchurch on the mound for game two. Game one begins at 2 p.m. CT with the second game starting 30 minutes after its conclusion. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

Pregame:

Rhode Island's starting lineup | BamaCentral

Alabama's lineup for game two of the series against URI:



- Brady Neal stays at third in the order and will DH. He's batting 1.000 with runners in scoring position

- John Lemm starts at catcher

- Luke Vaughn starts at first base over Andrew Purdy pic.twitter.com/qnCDnfjTMh — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 21, 2026

It is a beautiful 72 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 40 minutes before first pitch.

Alabama's student section made headlines for its beer wall in Friday's win. With the doubleheader, there is ample opportunity for the Right Field Ragers to improve on their performance.

Rob Vaughn ends his press conference by showing his appreciation for the @BamaRightField beer wall https://t.co/ulnE9GhCMy pic.twitter.com/dxt03FtOIy — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 21, 2026

