Live Updates From Game One Of Alabama Baseball's Double Header Against Rhode Island

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in Friday's 19-4 win over Rhode Island. The series schedule was adjusted, moving to a doubleheader on Wednesday to allow the Rams to safely travel home to The Ocean State and beat the storm coming to the Northeast.
Zane Adams will start the first game, with freshman Myles Upchurch on the mound for game two. Game one begins at 2 p.m. CT with the second game starting 30 minutes after its conclusion. Follow along for live updates and analysis:
NOTE — BamaCentral will only be able to provide live updates for game one of the doubleheader. Postgame coverage will be published on Saturday night following the conclusion of the series.
Pregame:
It is a beautiful 72 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 40 minutes before first pitch.
Alabama's student section made headlines for its beer wall in Friday's win. With the doubleheader, there is ample opportunity for the Right Field Ragers to improve on their performance.
