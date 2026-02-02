Where Every Alabama Football Transfer Departure Ended Up

Alabama had 20 players enter the transfer portal from the 2025 roster and find new homes. Among those 20 players, only three (Wilkin Formby, Isaiah Horton and James Smith) started at least half of the Crimson Tide's games in 2025. Qua Russaw saw time as a starter during his career, but an early-season injury set back his season, and he was replaced by Yhonzae Pierre.

Georgia Tech and Ohio State were the most popular transfer destinations with both programs picking up three former Crimson Tide players, and seven Alabama players transferred to SEC programs.

Here's a look at where each of the transfers ended up:

Wilkin Formby, OL- Texas A&M

Alabama offensive linemen Wilkin Formby emotionally exits the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Formby spent three seasons at Alabama playing for his hometown team. After redshirting in 2023, Formby saw a bigger role in 2024 before becoming a starter for the Crimson Tide last season. He started 14 games in 2025, beginning the year at right tackle before transitioning to right guard.

The offensive lineman committed to Texas A&M on Jan. 7. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Aggies. Alabama will face Formby and Texas A&M on Oct. 24 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Isaiah Horton, WR- Texas A&M

Isaiah Horton | Sarah Munzenmaier

Horton spent one impactful year in Tuscaloosa as a starter at wide receiver after transferring in from three seasons at Miami. He played in all 15 games with 11 starts. Horton ended the year as Alabama's leader in touchdown receptions with eight. He had 42 catches for 511 yards in a crowded receiver room that also included Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks.

His brief time at Alabama will be most remembered for his three-touchdown performance in the Iron Bowl, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. He was one of the last Crimson Tide players to enter the portal on Jan. 8 and committed to the Aggies three days later. Horton has one year of eligibility remaining.

James Smith, DL- Ohio State

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith makes a tackle against Tennessee | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Smith continued to see an increased role in each of his three seasons with the Crimson Tide as an in-state prospect along the defensive line. By his junior season in 2025, Smith played in 14 games with 11 starts and finished the year with 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Over his three seasons at Alabama, Smith totaled 48 tackles, and 3.5 sacks. Smith and fellow Crimson Tide teammate Qua Russaw have been a package deal since high school at Carver in Montgomery and both committed to Ohio State out of the portal. Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Qua Russaw, OLB- Ohio State

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Speaking of Russaw, the outside linebacker redshirted in 2023 before bursting onto the scene for the Crimson Tide late in the 2024 season. Russaw was expected to have a big year for Alabama in 2025; however, he suffered an injury with a broken foot in the Georgia game in September and did not return to game action until late November against Eastern Illinois.

By the time he returned, Russaw had lost his starting spot at the Wolf/outside linebacker position. Russaw started nine total games over two seasons and finished his Alabama career with 49 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two interceptions. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cole Adams, WR- Vanderbilt

Cole Adams (7) against ULM | Alabama Athletics

Cole Adams spent three seasons at Alabama in a stacked wide receiver room and was the Crimson Tide's primary punt returner in 2025. Adams did not see many snaps on offense last season. He played a bigger role on offense during the 2024 season, but an injury midway through the year seemed to get his Alabama career off track.

In total, Adams had 13 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown over three seasons with the Tide. He committed to Vanderbilt on Jan. 9 and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Alabama will take on Adams and Vanderbilt on Nov. 14 in Nashville.

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR/DB- Georgia Tech

Jaylen Mbakwe (3) playing against ULM | Alabama Athletics

Jaylen Mbakwe had an interesting career arc in Tuscaloosa. He arrived at Alabama as one of the top-rated overall prospects in the 2024 class as a defensive back. Mbakwe played at DB for Alabama during his freshman season in 2024, appearing in 12 games with 15 total tackles and an interception.

Because of injuries and transfer, Alabama was low on wide receivers for the bowl game at the end of the 2024 season, and Mbakwe made the transition to WR. He then entered the portal after the season but opted to return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore year and remain at receiver. He got minimal playing time at receiver and had three catches for 55 yards.

Mbakwe committed to Georgia Tech on Jan. 5 and is listed as a cornerback on the team's official roster. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Keon Keeley, DL- Notre Dame

Keon Keeley urges on the fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Keon Keeley was another highly-rated prospect when he arrived at Alabama, touted as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class by 247. However, it really took until his third season before Keeley really started seeing any significant snaps for the Crimson Tide on defense.

He redshirted in 2023 after not appearing in any game. Keeley played in five games in 2024 and 12 games in 2025. During his stint with the Crimson Tide, Keeley totaled 16 tackles with three sacks. He committed to Notre Dame on Jan. 12 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jordan Renaud, DL- Ole Miss

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Renaud entered the portal later than any other Crimson Tide player on Jan. 13 and committed to Ole Miss just two days later. He started the last three games for Alabama last season while LT Overton missed time with a medical condition. Renaud had 16 total tackles in 2025.

Renaud redshirted his first year at Alabama. He became a part of the defensive rotation in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, playing in 12 games with 14 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels.

Kelby Collins, DL- South Carolina

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kelby Collins (17) brings down Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelby Collins is now moving on to his third SEC school. Collins started his career at Florida, where he spent two seasons. He came out of the gate hot with 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and forced fumble during his true freshman season with the Gators in 2023.

He played in 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025 but struggled to find a big part in the rotation. Collins had 10 total tackles, including two sacks last season. He re-entered the portal in early January and committed to South Carolina on Jan. 11. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks. Alabama will face Collins and South Carolina on Sept. 26 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Cam Calhoun, DB- Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs after making a catch and is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Cam Calhoun (9) and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cam Calhoun is no stranger to the transfer portal. Alabama was the third stop of his collegiate career, and Ohio State will be his fourth school after committing to the Buckeyes on Jan. 15.

The defensive back played in 13 games for Alabama in 2025, recording six tackles, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. Most of his snaps came on special teams. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Ohio State.

Richard Young, RB- Colorado

Alabama running back Richard Young walks off the field after the SEC Championship loss on Dec. 6, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Richard Young spent three seasons at Alabama but struggled to ever break into a consistent part of the running back rotation, especially after an injury in 2024. Young appeared in five games for the Tide in 2025.

Over his three seasons with the Tide, Young had 59 rushes for 234 yards and five touchdowns. He announced his plans to enter the portal right after Alabama's season ended in the Rose Bowl and committed to Colorado on Jan. 17. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Noah Carter, OLB- Georgia Tech

Noah Carter hypes up the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Noah Carter spent two seasons at Alabama and was poised for a bigger role in 2026. Carter redshirted in 2024 after appearing in just three games but appeared in in 11 games as a redshirt freshman at the Wolf position last season, finishing with nine tackles, a half-tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Carter committed to Georgia Tech on Jan. 10 and will have three years of eligibility remaining. He is listed as a defensive end on Georgia Tech's official roster.

Olaus Alinen, OL- Kentucky

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Olaus Alinen (73) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Olaus Alinen was originally recruited as a prospect out of Finland by Nick Saban and spent three seasons at Alabama, playing in 32 total games. Alinen appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025, mainly on special teams. However, he did play 44 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

With all Alabama lost along the offensive line, Alinen could have been in the mix for a starting spot in 2026, but opted for the portal instead. He committed to Kentucky on Jan. 7 and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Alabama will face Alinen and Kentucky on Sept. 12 in Lexington.

Joseph Ionata, OL- Georgia Tech

Joseph Ionata | Alabama Athletics

Joseph Ionata spent two seasons at Alabama as a backup offensive lineman. Similarly to Alinen, Ionata had a shot at starting in 2026 for the Tide. He was listed as the backup center to Parker Brailsford last season, and Brailsford is off to the NFL draft.

Ionata redshirted in 2024 and played in all 15 games for the Tide in 2025, mostly on special teams. He committed to Georgia Tech on Jan. 6 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Jalen Hale, WR- SMU

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale flies into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship on Dec. 6, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Jalen Hale is a case of what might have been. Hale was one of Jalen Milroe's favorite young targets in 2023 with five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown during his true freshman season. Hale suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2024 offseason that made him unavailable for that entire season.

He returned to playing status in 2025 for the Tide but was unable to break through back into the receiver rotation. Hale appeared in five games but did not record any stats last season with Alabama. He committed to SMU on Jan. 12 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, WR- Oregon State

Aeryn Hampton (6) during practice on July 30. | Alabama Athletics

Aeryn Hampton also suffered a season-ending injury during Alabama's bowl practice prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl at the end of the 2024 season. He appeared in three games during his freshman campaign prior to the injury, recording one catch for six yards.

The wide receiver left the team during fall camp prior to the 2025 season head coach Kalen DeBoer announced in September. Hampton will now play for former Alabama WR coach JaMarcus Shephard at Oregon State.

Kameron Howard, DB- Boston College

Aug. 3, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Defensive back Kameron Howard catches a pass during practice Sunday at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kameron Howard spent two seasons at Alabama after transferring in from Charlotte but could never break into the defensive rotation. Howard only played in two games for Alabama last season, recording two tackles.

Howard committed to Boston College on Jan. 7 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Micah DeBose, OL- Vanderbilt

Micah DeBose | @micahdebose1 on Instagra

Micah DeBose only spent one year in Tuscaloosa after arriving as an early enrollee in Jan. 2025. He only appeared in one game for Alabama as a true freshman against Eastern Illinois where he played four snaps and had two knockdowns.

Because he only played in one game, DeBose is eligible for a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining at Vanderbilt. DeBose will face his former team this season on Nov. 14.

Roq Montgomery, OL- Western Kentucky

The Crimson Tide players and coaches continue working toward the season opener in practice Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery (55) blocks Alabama offensive lineman Wade Estess (67). | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roq Montgomery spent three seasons at Alabama as an in-state prospect out of Anniston. He reshirted in 2023 after playing in just two games bu then played in 12 games during his redshirt freshman season, mainly on special teams. However, Montgomery did not appear in any games for the Tide in 2025, making it an almost certainty that he would enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Montgomery committed to Western Kentucky on Jan. 10 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkel Anugwom, OL- Northwestern

Alabama OL Arkel Anugwom | Obtained from Alabama Athletics

Arkel Anugwom transferred to Alabama from Ball State prior to the 2025 season to add some depth at the tackle position. He only played in one game for the Crimson Tide against Eastern Illinois, recording two knockdown blocks during his four snaps.

He transferred to Northwestern on Jan. 10 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

