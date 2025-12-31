Live Updates from Kalen DeBoer, Curt Cignetti's Rose Bowl Press Conference

LOS ANGELES — For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide, after its win last Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti are holding a joint press conference on Wednesday. It is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti are holding a joint press conference on Wednesday. It is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Live Updates:

CIGNETTI on what he's learned about his team: "What I learned about this team is they have a lot of character, a lot of heart, and they're extremely close."

DeBOER on what he's learned about his team: "Something I've asked of our guys is that they always think about that they have more in them...We're stronger now physically that we were at any point in the year."

DeBoer on the Rose Bowl: "I think probably the playoff piece is, you know, above and beyond and added to, I guess, the whole, you know, Rose Bowl vibe and Rose Bowl feel. So again, we gotta play our best football. You know, there isn't another day."

DeBOER on change in typical weekly schedule: "I mean, it's certainly different because you haven't traveled normally today. But you just adjust, you know, like folks said, if you just adjust that to what it is and make the most of it."

DeBOER on travel day practice: "I thought that there was good energy. That's what I really look forward to and stress is communication. I thought they came with the right intention. Doesn't mean it was perfectly crisp."

CIGNETTI: "I didn't think we ever practiced the travel day because we had to move everything up."

CIGNETTI on coming from a small school: "I had 28 years as an FBS assistant, 23 years old. I'm coaching at Rice, which, back then was in the Southwest Conference. We played SMU before they got the death penalty...it was a culture shock when I got to Alabama...Every move that I made after I left Alabama prepared me for this moment."

DeBOER on coming from a small school: "Well, I think first of all, you have an appreciation for the resources and the things you have when you get to these levels of college football and these experiences. But I think that when you're putting it together, and then you're so hands on and wearing all the different hats that come along with being a small college football coach."

DeBOER excerpt from opening statement: "An honor to be here. I'm proud of our football team and what we've done to get to this point. Really appreciate their effort and can't wait till tomorrow."

CIGNETTI excerpt from opening statement: "Have a lot of respect for Alabama, obviously, coach DeBoer. Similar paths in our coaching careers, and it shows up on tape. He's a great football coach, and Alabama's a great football team has good players, tremendous challenge."

