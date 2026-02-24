Philip Rivers’s Four-Star QB Son Commits to Familiar School

Gunner Rivers, the oldest son of Philip Rivers, has chosen to follow in his father's footsteps and play football at North Carolina State. Rivers is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2027 who had offers from programs like Miami and Auburn.

The timing of the decision isn't starnge, but the fact that his father just came out of retirement to play for the Colts last season makes it especially noteworthy.

Philip Rivers was a four-year starter at NC State where he threw 95 touchdowns and for more than 13,000 yards between 2000 and '03. He remains the school's all-time leader in both categories.

Gunner, who goes by his middle name and shares the same first name as his father, was born in 2008. He plays high school football at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, where his dad was the coach. The team went 13-1 last season and Rivers re-joined the Colts approximately two weeks after the season ended.

After he retired again, he interviewed for the Bills’ coaching vacancy.

As for North Carolina State, the Wolfpack is coming off a 8-5 season that ended with a Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win over Memphis. CJ Bailey, a sophomore, started every game last season as well as most of the games as a freshman. In theory he would be an incumbent starter entering his senior season when Rivers arrives on campus, but in this era of college football who knows what will happen between now and then.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated