Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Football at No. 11 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— The day is here. The first iteration of the Third Saturday in October rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium since the 2022 thriller is here.
No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) escaped a home scare from unranked South Carolina last weekend, winning 27-25 to secure a tough rebound win from a big Oct. 5 upset against Vanderbilt. No. 11 Tennessee, meanwhile, needed overtime to beat rival Florida 23-17 in a home test.
Live Updates:
Be sure to refresh your page for updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 82
Series: Alabama leads 60-38-8 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901.
Last meeting: Then-No. 11-ranked Alabama defeated Then-No. 16-ranked Tennessee 34-20 on Oct. 21, 2023, in what was then called Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide trailed 20-7 at halftime and then shut-out the Vols in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 14-of-21 attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jase McClellan logged 27 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell had the dagger scoop-and-score midway through the fourth quarter to create what became the final score.
Last time out, Alabama: The No. 7 Crimson Tide survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina on Saturday, with the game coming down to a dramatic final drive. Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina closed the gap when quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected with wide receiver Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. However, the Gamecocks failed to convert the critical two-point attempt. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Sellers was intercepted in the end zone by Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson.
Last time out, Tennessee: Like Alabama, the No. 8 Volunteers also went down to the wire with an unranked opponent but took down Florida 23-17 in overtime. Tennessee was down 3-0 at halftime, but running back Dylan Sampson dialed in and finished the game with 27 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, with the final score of his coming in overtime to win.