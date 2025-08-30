Bama Central

Live Updates: What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Loss to Florida State

Live updates followed by video and a full transcript from the Crimson Tide head coach after No. 8 Alabama gets upset by Florida State in the 2025 season opener.

Katie Windham

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kalen DeBoer's second season as the Alabama head coach started the same way the first season ended: with an upset loss to an unranked opponent.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide lost 31-17 at Florida State on Saturday night to start the season 0-1 for the first time since 2001. DeBoer will speak to the media after the game about his team's performance.

Follow along for updates from DeBoer's press conference with the full video and a transcript to follow.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

  • DeBoer says he thinks Alabama did a good job staying committed to the run, but says Alabama needs to have more explosives in the run game.
  • DeBoer says Ty Simpson has to trust his reads and let it fly. He says Simpson will learn from his decision making in critical moments. He also says that the offense has to do better to help Simpson out.
  • DeBoer says he is probably most frustrated with how Alabama wasn't able to finish drives in Florida State territory.
  • DeBoer says WR Ryan Williams has a concussion.
  • "There's no excuses about what happened... Last year isn't this year. It's going to be an uphill climb for us."
  • "I choose to believe we've got a good football team, but we can't play on our heels."
  • "We can't be hesitant early on. We've got to start faster."- DeBoer says
  • As of 6:35, DeBoer still has not come to the postgame media room for his press conference.

Katie Windham
