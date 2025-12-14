Kalen DeBoer Makes Statement Regarding Open Coaching Jobs

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has had his name attached to numerous head coach openings over the past few weeks.

While he's denied it multiple times, mainly the Penn State and Michigan jobs, he made a statement on Sunday, via Yea Alabama.

"My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

On Dec. 4, DeBoer denied any connections with Penn State ahead of Alabama's SEC Championship rematch with Georgia this weekend.

"There's never been any link, there's never been any conversation, there's never been any interest either way," DeBoer said. "I'm glad we can put that to bed right now."

Penn State fired James Franklin back on October 12 after a loss to Northwestern and a 3-3 start to the season. While the coaching carousel has been spinning around college football with several big hirings like Lane Kiffin at LSU or Jon Sumrall at Florida, the Penn State job is still vacant. Even Franklin has found a new job at Virginia Tech.

After Michigan fired Sherrone Moore last Wednesday, DeBoer's name was immediately linked with the job as a top candidate. Some of the Crimson Tide players had media availability after Friday's practice, and each of them weren't worried about a potential departure.

One of those players was sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who said DeBoer hasn't really said much to the team about it, but it isn't a concern for the players heading into the Oklahoma game.

"At the end of the day, he serves us 100 percent," Williams said. "That’s our coach, so we’re going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so at the end of the day, so we’re just focused on the internal voices.”

DeBoer is in his second season at Alabama. Last season, the Crimson Tide went 9-4, falling one spot short of the CFP. Now, he has the program back in the playoff. Prior to Alabama, DeBoer spent two seasons at Washington, where he took the Huskies to the CFP title game. He was also the head coach at Fresno State from 2020-2021.

