LT Overton’s Unique Journey From 17-Year-Old Starter to NFL Draft Hopeful

INDIANAPOLIS — LT Overton’s path to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft is unique in a way that doesn’t relate to many draft prospects.



The former top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, who then moved up a class to enroll early at Texas A&M in 2022, remained a five-star prospect. Overton was viewed as a game-changing prospect for the Aggies



Not only did he finish his college career on a different team, but the time in between that was unique.

Overton ended up on the Crimson Tide in 2024 after starting with the Aggies in 2022 at a very young age. That first year for Overton was an eye-opening and formative one that aided in his development.



“Not at all I thought I was gonna end up having a red shirt my freshman year, coming in at 17, such a young age,” Overton said. “But ended up starting and from there I knew what type of path I wanted to have at each college.”

His first year in College Station may have looked ok on the statsheet, but it still had its challenges. He finished that season with 31 total tackles and a sack while also learning the ins and outs of being a college player.



“Coming into college at 17, I didn't know anything, from school to being on the field, being on time,” Overton said. “It's all a process when it comes to it, but it was a step-by-step verification.”

A switch flipped for Overton when he made his transfer to Alabama. The intensity of his practices was upped and the way he was coached was different. Overton was far more productive in his two years with the Crimson Tide and his time there, along with his production, is a key reason for his current draft stock.



“Once I hit the transfer portal, all I was looking for was opportunity (to) play, get on the field,” Overton said. “Took me half a year start, but there's nowhere to complain. Alabama has really opened my eyes to the standard of football, college football, and just being able to play there, it's non-stop competition.”

Among general managers and scouting departments at the 2026 NFL Combine, it’s a common theme and idea that players who transferred schools may be more ready to adapt to an NFL system more quickly than those who didn’t. Overton obviously made a move in the middle of his four-year college career, but his first year of college also fits the bill.

He had to handle those same exact things, be it a new system, locker room and coaching staff, all while being one of, if not the youngest player on the team.



“I had to do all that my freshman year when I was 17 years old. That was probably the hardest process of my life,” Overton said. “But honestly, it’s (the) same everywhere, as long as you get a good schedule down, scheme, what you want to accomplish there, what your plans (are) moving forward.”

The fact that he was able to handle it and still become a productive football player speaks to the character of Overton, especially with how he handled the pressure of high expectations.



Overton struggled to go against some of the country’s best as a 17-year-old pass rusher when his career started at Texas A&M. That made for a quick reality check and a lesson he’d keep with him for years to come.

“I’d say challenges, for sure, (were) being able to adjust with time management, not to fall complacent and really just, just keep holding everything in,” Overton said. “Like, I'm 17 going against these 23-24 year olds.”

Since that point, Overton has been able to cement himself as one of the scariest pass rushers in the SEC, along with a potential top-100 draft pick. Now, he’ll get to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming an NFL player in under two months.



That likely wouldn’t have happened without the hardships he endured as a 17-year-old navigating a starting role in the SEC.

“I've been dreaming since I was a little baby,” Overton said. “A lot of my dreams has already been accomplished, but all I can do is keep moving forward for (the) better of my future.”

