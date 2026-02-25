The Pivotal Traits Deontae Lawson Wants NFL Teams to Know About Him

Former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson has come a long way, as he's less than a day away from competing at the 2026 NFL Combine.

After redshirting his first year, the Mobile, Alabama, native quickly worked his way up the depth chart and started in four of his 11 games played during his second season in 2022 and was the No. 1 option in 2023.

The two-time captain earned his first "C" on the jersey in 2024, but late into the year, he tore his ACL. He decided to return to Alabama instead of declaring for the NFL Draft and it led him to leading the Tide in tackles this past season.

NFL teams have already started to interview him ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and during the NFL Combine media segment on Wednesday morning, he revealed a pivotal trait that teams should know that he has.

"I would have to say my leadership," Lawson said. "If you were to ask me about my leadership two or three years ago, I'll tell you I was kind of a lead by example type of guy. But as I developed, went through adversity, I figured to be more vocal and share my experiences. That's a trait I'm definitely proud of.

"Just how great my character is. I care, my will to win is strong and I'm a pretty good football player too."

The list of Alabama's two-time captains is short. It's a tremendous honor and it goes beyond elite leadership.

Fellow former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson will also be participating in the NFL Combine, as he aims to hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Based on what Jefferson said, Lawson was being humble and modest about himself.

"He's smart. He's super smart. Uber smart," Jefferson said in Indianapolis. "Every day I sit next to him at meetings. I'm always with him. That's my as real guy. That's my homeboy.

"I'm always picking at his brain just to see how he processes, sees just different ways and him thinking, because I'm uber athletic and I'd say he's uber smart. So, just trying to us him to help improve my game. Just being with him, it's been a blessing to have him beside me too."

Jefferson has been at Alabama since 2023 after two years in JUCO. When he arrived in Tuscaloosa, Lawson's abilities "jumped out" to him immediately.

"Then it just was confirmed the more I got to play with him. The more I was on the field myself, and the more I was having to be beside him, [I'm like] 'Man, he knows the play, he knows what's coming.' He's just uber smart."

