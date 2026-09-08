Luke Metz Emerging As Loudest Voice on Alabama's Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama inside linebacker Luke Metz recorded two tackles in his first career start, but his numbers weren't what drew defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's attention.

"Luke is really taking great ownership of the way that we're supposed to communicate as a linebacking core," Wommack said. "He had great leadership in that from Deontae Lawson and Nikhai Hill-Green when he was here, but I think he has taken that to another level. And (inside linebackers coach) Chuck Morell has done a fantastic job with those guys."

Metz was the most demonstrative player on the field for the Crimson Tide, more vocal than even Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson, the lone veteran of a young inside linebacker room.

"We talk about how the way we communicate as a linebacking core needs to be demonstrative," Wommack said. "It needs to be intimidating to the other side of the ball when you communicate like that. And then we want to play the game with anticipation. So there are a lot of keys and indicators that we get those linebackers clued into that they as individuals are, but they have got to communicate that out on the field. And I thought Luke did a fantastic job of that."

Metz saw the field almost exclusively on special teams as a true freshman last season, but the time he spent alongside Lawson, Hill-Green, and Justin Jefferson last year proved to be transformative in his development as a leader and field general.

"I feel like I'm really comfortable calling things out," Metz said. "It's all in my preparation. I'm just glad my guys trust me out there. They listen to me, and that means a lot to me."

Metz cited "confidence and communication" as the two areas he felt like he had grown the most in this offseason. He is expected to be the team's primary stinger (weakside off-ball linebacker), and expectations are cautiously optimistic for him this year, in no small part due to his in-depth understanding of the game.

In what was an overall good first start, and a stifling defensive performance for the team as a whole, the only real qualm Metz had was that he wasn't on the field enough. Alabama's offense dominated time of possession, nearing 40 minutes with the ball on Saturday, leaving Metz with fewer opportunities to make an impact than he would have liked.

"I was really trying to get out there and get some real burn, but we've got next week, big opponent," Metz said. "I like playing, I like hitting people. That's what I'm here to do, that's what we put all that work in for, is to go out and hit people."

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