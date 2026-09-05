Tide Up, Tide Down for Alabama's Season-Opening Win Over East Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a good day inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Though the fans who sat through the record heat may disagree, the on-field results don't lie. The good outnumbered the bad in Alabama's 48-10 win over East Carolina. But, as expected, there is plenty to get into on both sides of the spectrum.

Without further ado, here is the first-ever edition of Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's new postgame series that will evaluate some of the best players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season, while also diving into the negative.

Tide Up

Conor Talty

After being named the starting kicker last Sunday over Lorcan Quinn, Talty entered the season under as close a microscope as anybody on the team. Kicking is widely considered to be the most mental part of football, and it is hard to overstate the impact that a missed kick today could have had on Talty.

Instead, he took care of business, splitting the uprights on a 41-yarder on the game's opening drive, before calmly walking back to the sidelines, seemingly the most stoic person in a sea of teammates hyping him up. Talty then handled all six PATs before ending the game with a 21-yard chip shot to wrap up an 8-for-8 day.

The senior still has not missed a kick since last November's rock-bottom moment against Eastern Illinois. From the perfect showings in the Iron Bowl and College Football Playoff, to winning the job over the very adept Quinn, to this performance, Talty now deserves to carry himself with a new level of confidence. And the fanbase owes it to him to trust him as the guy.

Alabama appears to have a kicker that it can trust.

The Run Game

Alabama's most rushing yards against an FBS opponent last season were 212, which came in last September's 73-0 thrashing of Louisiana-Monroe. In the 12 games against FBS opponents since, the team cleared 150 yards just once, in the Iron Bowl.

That context is what makes the Crimson Tide's 227 net yards on the ground against the Pirates so refreshing. Sure, ECU, as an American Conference team, is supposed to be unable to stop a room of SEC running backs. But the simple fact that Alabama's backs actually looked like they belonged in the SEC is enough to send the stock of the room skyrocketing.

EJ Crowell, after missing essentially all of fall camp and only returning to the practice field this week, averaged a calm 5.3 yards per carry and scored the team's first touchdown of the season. Fellow true freshman Trae'Shawn Brown, one of the biggest risers of the past five weeks, had about as impressive a 22-yard day as you will find, scoring a touchdown of his own and having another called back due to a questionable holding call.

The returner, Daniel Hill, became the first Alabama player with two rushing touchdowns in a half since Jalen Milroe in the November 2024 win over LSU, leading the running backs with 47 yards. The entire room had what can objectively at be described as a solid day. But it was Russell who elevated everything...

Keelon Russell's Ceiling

In his first career start, Russell showed top-end flashes that Alabama has not seen at the quarterback position since Bryce Young was under center.

This is no surprise to anybody who has followed the sophomore's career -- his release and improvisational abilities have long been hyped up as being NFL-caliber. But actually seeing that on display changes everything.

The way that Russell weaved around pass rushers and stepped up in the pocket was, at its best, sensational. His 58-yard connection with Ryan Coleman-Williams was a play that highlighted the best in both players: Russell's ability to extend plays and Coleman-Williams' open-field theatrics. Other moments that jump to mind are a first-quarter cross-screen to Daniel Hill that turned a likely sack (or throwaway) on second and 21 into a third and 14, which kept the Crimson Tide in field goal range for Talty, and his electric 23-yard scramble.

For as solid as the running backs are, the run game is greatly enhanced by Russell's ability to escape. He adds another dimension to the ground game, which makes life for the entire offense significantly easier. But we can't address this element of Russell's game without acknowledging a sobering possibility...

Tide Down:

Keelon Russell's Durability:

Five.

That is the number of hits, by my calculation, that Russell took, that were entirely unnecessary. There is some subjectivity in this number. If you want to add or subtract one, two, or even three, go ahead. But even one unnecessary hit taken is one too many, especially in a blowout against ECU.

QBs are supposed to be able to absorb contact. And regardless of what some modernists may say, they need to be willing to absorb it for the good of the team.

At times.

Russell's hits largely boiled down to the same root cause: a belief that his special traits could create special moments. It's hard to fault him for this belief, after all, I just praised his ability to create said moments in the previous section.

But Russell has to figure out quickly how to pick and choose when he should try to create these moments. At one point in the second quarter, he passed up a solid checkdown to Marshall Pritchett in the red zone to instead barrel into a defender in an effort to score. That just isn't smart.

Russell is very aware of this, acknowledging postgame that he knows he will be doing a lot of sliding this week in practice.

"It's not even the coaches, it's the players too," Russell said after the game when asked about sliding. "They want me to be protected. I've got to do a better job on that. You're going to see a lot of indie drills of sliding this week and I'm just ready for it."

Russell survived against ECU, in the first game of the season when he is the freshest he will ever be. Will he fare the same against Georgia in five weeks? The coaching staff needs to do everything in its power to ensure it doesn't have to find out.

Tight Ends in the Passing Game:

The tight ends played a massive role in Alabama's offense (13 personnel was run regularly), but it was not visible on the stat sheet, as they combined for just three receptions and 25 yards. Kaleb Edwards was given three goal-line targets, but the unit's overall presence was not very significant.

Perhaps this will change as Russell matures in the starter role. The aforementioned Pritchett checkdown is a great example of this -- that ideally is a throw he makes regularly over the rest of the season. The tight ends will be crucial all year as run blockers and end zone targets, but is the Russell-led offense too explosive and the receivers too talented for them to play a larger role?

Mistake-Free Football From Ryan Coleman-Williams

Much has been made this offseason about the maturation of Ryan Coleman-Williams. He got married, changed his name, changed his number, represented Alabama at SEC Media Days, and was named a captain. There was a reasonable expectation that this could possibly be a drama-free year for the junior receiver.

Those hopes were dashed approximately ten minutes into the season, as Coleman-Williams dropped a perfect pass from Russell, bringing back memories of the drops that came to represent his 2025 sophomore slump. He would then unofficially drop another minutes later, as a ball into the end zone went off his hands and into a defender's for what would have been Russell's first career interception, had it not been for an ECU penalty.

Coleman-Williams' third blunder came on Alabama's first snap of the second half, when an apparent miscommunication with Russell led to a fumble on a handoff, which was recovered by the Pirates.

Coleman-Williams certainly redeemed all of the mistakes he made, to the tune of a team-high 130 yards. But the mistakes still happened, and the threat of a dropped ball seems to linger over him every time it is thrown his way. That's not a great lens for a team to have to view its superstar receiver through.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.