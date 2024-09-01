Notebook: Freshman Phenoms Have Big Impact in First Game with Crimson Tide
The big story Saturday was what Alabama would look like with Kalen DeBoer as head coach. The other big story was the 2024 freshman class. In particular, how many of the Tide newcomers would play and how many would have an immediate impact.
Receiver Ryan Williams was perhaps the biggest freshman debut Crimson Tide fans wanted to see. He didn’t disappoint. The five-star player was in the rotation on the first series of the game and his first career catch went for an 86-yard touchdown in the first quarter. His second catch went for a 55-yard touchdown.
“He’s got that big-play capability,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s done a lot of that in practice. He’s just focused and it doesn’t seem like the game is too fast for him. It’s impressive that a guy his age can go out and do the things he’s doing. He’s got a bright future.”
Not bad for a 17-year-old kid.
Daniel Hill saw action in the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run, which was his second career carry. He finished with 10 carries for 34 yards.
“A lot of the guys from my class got in the game and got a chance to do something with the ball,” Williams said. “It was fun to see.”
Zabien Brown, one of the top cornerback recruits in the country, earned the start. Brown didn’t have any stats but was the lead blocker on Keon Sabb’s 23-yard interception return and Sabb’s 64-yard pick return.
Another first-year defensive back, Jaylen Mbakwe, made significant contributions. The five-star player finished with four tackles and one pass breakup.
“it’s really exciting. It gives a lot of promise for what’s to come,” DeBoer said. “The thing about those guys is they’re just going to gain more confidence.”
Defensive back Red Morgan saw action early as well. The four-star player’s first impact in the game was not positive, though. He was flagged for pass interference in the first quarter. He did have one tackle and one pass breakup.
Other true freshmen to see action in the blowout were: TE Caleb Odom (two catches for 23 yards), RB Kevin Riley (seven carries 26 yards), WR Rico Scott, LB Sterling Dixon (one tackle), LB Noah Carter (two tackles), LB Cayden Jones (one tackle), DB Zavier Mincey, DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., LB Justin Okoronkwo, SN Jay Williams, OL Joe Ionata, DL Isaia Faga and TE Jay Lindsey.
Another new era
Kalen DeBoer wasn’t the only one making his debut Saturday. Chris Stewart, although not new to broadcasting Alabama athletic events, called his first game with Crimson Tide Sports Radio as the new Voice of the Crimson Tide. He took over for Eli Gold, who was in the Bama broadcast booth since 1989.
Stewart is in his 25th season with CTSN. He has called Alabama basketball for 11 seasons and has been behind the microphone for Alabama baseball since 2000.
"It was an exciting and an exciting week, one that I will never forget," Stewart said. "Not because of anything that happened between the lines, but because of how many people I heard from wishing me well and telling me how excited and happy they were for me. It was a special day, and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity."
Communication breakdown
The start of the game was delayed briefly due to technical difficulties with Western Kentucky’s headsets. Due to the malfunction, Alabama, by rule, had to remove communication links with its players. Linebacker Deontae Lawson had to have equipment managers take out his earpiece and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan had to leave the press box to call plays on the field.
“it took a little time for him to get down there,” DeBoer said. "Their headsets went out a second time and we had to hustle (Nick) down to the field again. I thought our staff did a great job because that’s something you don’t practice. In all my years that’s never happened.”
It wasn’t the only delay.
Twice in the first quarter the clock failed to stop after a dead ball, prompting a stoppage in play. Also in the first quarter, the game was stopped after the ball was not spotted correctly after a WKU punt.
It all added up to a first quarter that lasted nearly one hour.
On second thought
Western Kentucky quarterback TJ Finley knows a thing or two about playing Alabama. He was a starter for LSU in 2021’s 55-17 loss to the Crimson Tide and Auburn’s starter in 2022’s 24-22 loss.
He made news earlier in the week while speaking to BookIt Sports about the 2024 version of the Crimson Tide.
“Whether we go to Alabama and win or not, we’re going to show Alabama this ain’t the regular Western Kentucky that you’re just going to roll over and do anything like that. It’s a whole new ball club,” Finley said. “Alabama has a whole new ball club that people have to take into consideration that they might not be who they think they might be.”
In a way, Finley was right. This WKU team wasn’t the same as others Alabama faced. The Hilltoppers were worse than in the three previous losses (38-10 in 2016, 35-0 in 2012, 41-7 in 2008).
The game didn’t end well for Finley, either. He was picked off twice by Keon Sabb and was 18 of 31 passing for 92 yards.
Nick in the house
Former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made it to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the opener. He arrived with wife Terry, daughter Kristen and other family members about 40 minutes before kickoff. Saban flew into Tuscaloosa from College Station, Texas, where he did ESPN’s College Game Day show. Saban made a splash on the show, going viral after dropping a curse word while describing Ohio State’s roster with $20 million in NIL deals. “You guys keep talking about a $20 million roster. If you don’t play the right guys, you’ll be s--- out of luck,” Saban said.
Tidebits
After a steady rain a few hours leading up to the game, kickoff weather conditions were partly cloudy with a temperature of 85 degrees...attendance was announced as a sellout (100,077)...honorary game captains were Tyrone Prothro (WR, 2003-05), Wallace Gilberry (DL, 2004-07)...Alabama had just 8:20 in time of possession in the first half, compared to 36:05 for WKU; but Alabama had 354 yards to WKU’s 131...Alabama had five penalties in first quarter, but two the rest of the game.