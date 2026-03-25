Observations From Alabama Football's Pro Day

Alabama football completed its 2026 Pro Day on Wednesday, with scouts from all 32 NFL teams coming to watch 18 Crimson Tide prospects in action.

The only general manager in attendance was the Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles, but there was no shortage of high-ranking scouts and executives in Tuscaloosa.

Here are the moments that stood out from the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility:

Ty Simpson and the pass catchers:

Simpson was, unsurprisingly, the main event

Ty Simpson thanks the Alabama fanbase one final time: “I’ll always be a crimson guy” pic.twitter.com/Ikn0J9dP9u — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 25, 2026

Offensive linemen:

40's and miscellanious drills:

Ten players ran the 40-yard dash for Alabama. There was no access to the unofficial times, so it's hard to analyze exactly how they performed.

Domani Jackson

LT Overton

Justin Jefferson

Nikhai Hill-Green

Brody Dalton

Kam Dewberry

Kam Dewberry’s second 40-yard dash pic.twitter.com/R91yGYZmAG — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 25, 2026

Jaeden Roberts

Jaeden Roberts steps on a cone on his second 40 https://t.co/RnlAZJD4gx pic.twitter.com/50YqX5R310 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 25, 2026

Dre Washington

Geno VanDeMark

DaShawn Jones

Additionally, players completed other athletic drills, including the broad jump, vertical jump, bench press, and shuttle run. The farthest broad jump of the players who participated belonged to Jones, who jumped 10-feet, 1-inch. Jackson evidently made a last-minute decision to not participate in the broad jump, to the audible surprise of a number of the scouts who were there.

Proctor, Overton, and Jefferson competed in the shuttle run. Jefferson, one of the fastest linebackers in the class, looked impressive in his appearance.

Justin Jefferson’s shuttle run pic.twitter.com/UBZLTE33tu — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 25, 2026