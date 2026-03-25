Observations From Alabama Football's Pro Day
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Alabama football completed its 2026 Pro Day on Wednesday, with scouts from all 32 NFL teams coming to watch 18 Crimson Tide prospects in action.
The only general manager in attendance was the Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles, but there was no shortage of high-ranking scouts and executives in Tuscaloosa.
Here are the moments that stood out from the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility:
Ty Simpson and the pass catchers:
Simpson was, unsurprisingly, the main event
Offensive linemen:
40's and miscellanious drills:
Ten players ran the 40-yard dash for Alabama. There was no access to the unofficial times, so it's hard to analyze exactly how they performed.
- Domani Jackson
- LT Overton
- Justin Jefferson
- Nikhai Hill-Green
- Brody Dalton
- Kam Dewberry
- Jaeden Roberts
- Dre Washington
- Geno VanDeMark
- DaShawn Jones
Additionally, players completed other athletic drills, including the broad jump, vertical jump, bench press, and shuttle run. The farthest broad jump of the players who participated belonged to Jones, who jumped 10-feet, 1-inch. Jackson evidently made a last-minute decision to not participate in the broad jump, to the audible surprise of a number of the scouts who were there.
Proctor, Overton, and Jefferson competed in the shuttle run. Jefferson, one of the fastest linebackers in the class, looked impressive in his appearance.
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.
Henry Sklar is an intern at Alabama Crimson Tide/Bama Central. He previously covered Alabama football and basketball for TideIllustrated.com and was a contributing writer for The Crimson White, focusing on golf and football. He also has extensive experience on social media, including TikTok. He’s lived in six different states, enjoys playing golf and DJing in his free time while majoring in News Media with a concentration in sports media.Follow HenryOSklar