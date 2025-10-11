Bama Central

Photo Gallery: Another Look at Alabama's Road Win Over Missouri

The Crimson Tide turned into road warriors and dealt the Tigers their first loss of the season. Check out the best photos from the victory.

Joe Gaither

Daniel Hill celebrates with Danny Lewis Jr. after making the go-ahead touchdown reception against the Missouri Tigers.
Daniel Hill celebrates with Danny Lewis Jr. after making the go-ahead touchdown reception against the Missouri Tigers. / Matt Guzman
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide had to dig deep, but came away with a close victory over the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field to stay undefeated in SEC play. Alabama leaned on its defense to generate turnovers and quarterback Ty Simpson to move the offense throughout the day and left Memorial Stadium with a 27-24 victory.

1. Ty Simpson Warms Up Before Playing Missouri

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) readies a pass in the first quarter against
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) readies a pass in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide quarterback gets his arm loose before leading his team against Missouri.

2. Alabama's Offense Get In the Huddle

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The Alabama Crimson Tide offense huddles up in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The Alabama Crimson Tide offense huddles up in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Ty Simpson holds his hands to his ears to ensure he hears the play call properly before going into the huddle to communicate with his teammates.

3. Kalen DeBoer Talks with Ty Simpson

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a time
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a timeout in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Alabama head coach communicates with quarterback Ty Simpson in between plays during the Crimson Tide's victory over the Missouri Tigers.

4. Kalen DeBoer Yells From the Sideline

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer yells from the sideline in the first quarter against
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer yells from the sideline in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Alabama head coach shows passion on the sideline and yells instructions to his team during the Crimson Tide's hard faught game against Missouri.

5. Isiah Horton Celebrates His First Half Touchdown Reception

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Alabama's transfer wide receiver gets open in the endzone for a first half touchdown. Horton's touchdown reception gave the Crimson Tide a 14-7 lead.

6. Alabama Celebrates Isaiah Horton's Big Play

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Ryan Williams, Kaleb Edwards and others celebrate with Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton after his second quarter touchdown reception.

7. Kalen DeBoer Contemplates His Next Move

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline in the first quarter again
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide head coach thinks about his teams next few steps on the sideline during Alabama's big win over Missouri.

8. Kalen DeBoer Thinks On the Sideline

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline in the first quarter again
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide head coach tries to keep his team one step ahead of Missouri as he thinks about what's best for the team on the sideline.

9. Kalen DeBoer talks to Ty Simpson on the Sideline

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a time
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a timeout in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Ty Simpson listens to Kalen DeBoer through his helmet as both communicate with Ryan Grubb in the press box during a timeout.

10. Ty Simpson Stays Loose During a Timeout

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Alabama quarterback keeps his arm warm in the middle of a TV timeout at Faurot Field.

11. Alabama's Offensive Line Prepares For a Snap

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Mis
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide offensive line prepares to fire off the football. Michael Carroll, Jaeden Roberts, Parker Brailsford, Geno VanDeMark and Kadyn Proctor sit awaiting the snap.

12. Daniel Hill Celebrates the Game-Winning Touchdown

Daniel Hill celebrates in the endzone.
Daniel Hill celebrates with Danny Lewis Jr. after making the go-ahead touchdown reception against the Missouri Tigers. / Matt Guzman

The backup running back got thrust into the game in a big moment and delivered with a huge touchdown reception. Daniel Hill celebrates with Danny Lewis after the score.

13. Bray Hubbard Makes a Diving Interception

Bray Hubbard makes a big play.
Bray Hubbard makes a clutch interception against the Missouri Tigers / Amber Winkler

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard makes a big interception on Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula in the second half.

14. Alabama Prepares For the Snap

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Ryan Williams (2) lines up prior to a snap in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers a
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Ryan Williams (2) lines up prior to a snap in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Alabama receiver Ryan Williams looks inside as he awaits Parker Brailsford's snap.

15. Daniel Hill Celebrates After His Game-Winning Touchdown Catch

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Daniel Hill (4) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at F
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Daniel Hill (4) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide running back rises from the turf with the football after making a touchdown reception on fourth-and-goal.

16. Germie Bernard and Ty Simpson Get in the Zone

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hypes up receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Misso
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hypes up receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson gets in Germie Bernard's face in the second half of a hard faught football game.

17. Germie Bernard Looks Into The Distance

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memoria
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

The Crimson Tide's veteran receiver looks into the distance as he and his teammates dug deep in their road victory over Missouri.

18. Kalen DeBoer Gives a Post Game Interview

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer speaks after a win over the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer speaks after a win over the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Alabama's head coach spends time with the ABC reporter on the field after defeating Missouri.

19. Lotzier Brooks Tries to Break a Tackle

labama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers safety Trajen Greco (4) during th
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers safety Trajen Greco (4) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Alabama's freshman wide receiver tries to escape Trajen Greco's grasp in the second half in Memorial Stadium.

20. Lotzier Brooks Tries to Run Away From Missouri Defenders

Alabama moves the ball with freshman Lotzier Brooks
Lotzier Brooks runs with the football against Missouri / Amber Winkle

Alabama's freshman receiver runs with the football as he tries to make a play against the Missouri Tigers.

