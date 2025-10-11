Photo Gallery: Another Look at Alabama's Road Win Over Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide had to dig deep, but came away with a close victory over the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field to stay undefeated in SEC play. Alabama leaned on its defense to generate turnovers and quarterback Ty Simpson to move the offense throughout the day and left Memorial Stadium with a 27-24 victory.
1. Ty Simpson Warms Up Before Playing Missouri
The Crimson Tide quarterback gets his arm loose before leading his team against Missouri.
2. Alabama's Offense Get In the Huddle
Ty Simpson holds his hands to his ears to ensure he hears the play call properly before going into the huddle to communicate with his teammates.
3. Kalen DeBoer Talks with Ty Simpson
The Alabama head coach communicates with quarterback Ty Simpson in between plays during the Crimson Tide's victory over the Missouri Tigers.
4. Kalen DeBoer Yells From the Sideline
The Alabama head coach shows passion on the sideline and yells instructions to his team during the Crimson Tide's hard faught game against Missouri.
5. Isiah Horton Celebrates His First Half Touchdown Reception
Alabama's transfer wide receiver gets open in the endzone for a first half touchdown. Horton's touchdown reception gave the Crimson Tide a 14-7 lead.
6. Alabama Celebrates Isaiah Horton's Big Play
Ryan Williams, Kaleb Edwards and others celebrate with Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton after his second quarter touchdown reception.
7. Kalen DeBoer Contemplates His Next Move
The Crimson Tide head coach thinks about his teams next few steps on the sideline during Alabama's big win over Missouri.
8. Kalen DeBoer Thinks On the Sideline
The Crimson Tide head coach tries to keep his team one step ahead of Missouri as he thinks about what's best for the team on the sideline.
9. Kalen DeBoer talks to Ty Simpson on the Sideline
Ty Simpson listens to Kalen DeBoer through his helmet as both communicate with Ryan Grubb in the press box during a timeout.
10. Ty Simpson Stays Loose During a Timeout
The Alabama quarterback keeps his arm warm in the middle of a TV timeout at Faurot Field.
11. Alabama's Offensive Line Prepares For a Snap
The Crimson Tide offensive line prepares to fire off the football. Michael Carroll, Jaeden Roberts, Parker Brailsford, Geno VanDeMark and Kadyn Proctor sit awaiting the snap.
12. Daniel Hill Celebrates the Game-Winning Touchdown
The backup running back got thrust into the game in a big moment and delivered with a huge touchdown reception. Daniel Hill celebrates with Danny Lewis after the score.
13. Bray Hubbard Makes a Diving Interception
Alabama safety Bray Hubbard makes a big interception on Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula in the second half.
14. Alabama Prepares For the Snap
Alabama receiver Ryan Williams looks inside as he awaits Parker Brailsford's snap.
15. Daniel Hill Celebrates After His Game-Winning Touchdown Catch
The Crimson Tide running back rises from the turf with the football after making a touchdown reception on fourth-and-goal.
16. Germie Bernard and Ty Simpson Get in the Zone
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson gets in Germie Bernard's face in the second half of a hard faught football game.
17. Germie Bernard Looks Into The Distance
The Crimson Tide's veteran receiver looks into the distance as he and his teammates dug deep in their road victory over Missouri.
18. Kalen DeBoer Gives a Post Game Interview
Alabama's head coach spends time with the ABC reporter on the field after defeating Missouri.
19. Lotzier Brooks Tries to Break a Tackle
Alabama's freshman wide receiver tries to escape Trajen Greco's grasp in the second half in Memorial Stadium.
20. Lotzier Brooks Tries to Run Away From Missouri Defenders
Alabama's freshman receiver runs with the football as he tries to make a play against the Missouri Tigers.