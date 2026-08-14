AK Dear Injury Update, Crimson Tide Running Back Set to Miss Extended Time

Alabama running back AK Dear suffered a lower body injury during the Crimson Tide's first fall camp scrimmage on Thursday. The sophomore was impressing during the early portions of camp and the scrimmage, but now the sophomore will miss extended time. Dear was evaluated after the injury and will reportedly miss extended time in 2026, but he is expected to return to the lineup this season, according to reporting by Bama247.

"EJ [Crowell] did not scrimmage today," Kalen DeBoer said after the scrimmage on Thursday. "He'll be out for a few practices here. He won't miss any games down the road. So he did not practice today. AK [Dear] did suffer an injury. He actually was having a nice scrimmage, scored a touchdown. We'll evaluate him and figure out what the severity of that. That was unfortunate because he was having a real nice scrimmage with the touches he got. So that's kind of the status on those two."

Dear was a 5-star prospect out of Quitman, Miss. who appeared in five games last season in mop-up duty. He took 19 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including Alabama's longest rush of the year, a 56-yard touchdown scamper against Louisiana-Monroe. He also caught three passes for 18 yards. He was in line for a larger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2026 as the coaching staff previously praised his maturity over the course of the last calendar year.

The Crimson Tide currently has four healthy scholarship running backs with the injury to Dear and freshman EJ Crowell. Alabama likely utilizes juniors Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley while sprinkling in work for freshman Trae'shawn Brown and senior Khalifa Keith. Crowell's injury is considered minor and he is expected to return to full participation before the conclusion of fall camp.

Alabama's 2026 Football Schedule

All times central (SEC games are bolded)

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m. on ABC

Sept. 12: at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina, NIGHT (5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia, NIGHT (5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 17: at Tennessee, FLEX – will be announced 6-12 days out (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Oct. 31: BYE

Nov. 7: at LSU, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.