Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Against Georgia
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Alabama's home matchup against Georgia will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide had one of its worst performances of the 2025-26 season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time that season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover. It was the second time Alabama faced the Bulldogs in 2025, as the Crimson Tide won the first game 24-21 in Athens.
Alabama leads 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Crimson Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past overall meetings.
Nevertheless, Georgia isn't on the minds of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company, as the No. 7 Crimson Tide has begun preparing for this Saturday's road game against No. 16 Mississippi State.
"We're going to get challenged here this next week against a very, very good Mississippi State team," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "Coach (Jeff) Lebby's done an awesome job bringing these guys together. They're off to a great start. We're going to go into an environment we know that will challenge us. And so, we've just got to continue to focus on our process, focus on us."
Week 6 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels
All times central
- South Carolina at Florida: 11 a.m. OR 11:45 a.m. on ABC OR SEC Network
- Texas A&M at Missouri: 11 a.m. OR 11:45 on ABC OR SEC Network
- Texas at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Tennessee at Arkansas: 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
- LSU at Kentucky: 6 p.m. on ESPN
- Georgia at Alabama: 6:40 p.m. on ABC
Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows
All times central
- Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina (won 48-10)
- Sept. 12: at Kentucky (won 45-17)
- Sept. 19: vs. Florida State (won 50-36)
- Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina (won 49-18)
- Oct. 3: at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
- Oct. 10: vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m. on ABC
- Oct. 17: at Tennessee, FLEX – will be announced 6-12 days out (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 31: BYE
- Nov. 7: at LSU, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)
- Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. on SECN+
- Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver