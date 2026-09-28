Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Against Georgia

Alabama's home matchup against Georgia will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide had one of its worst performances of the 2025-26 season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time that season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover. It was the second time Alabama faced the Bulldogs in 2025, as the Crimson Tide won the first game 24-21 in Athens.

Alabama leads 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Crimson Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past overall meetings.

Nevertheless, Georgia isn't on the minds of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company, as the No. 7 Crimson Tide has begun preparing for this Saturday's road game against No. 16 Mississippi State.

"We're going to get challenged here this next week against a very, very good Mississippi State team," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "Coach (Jeff) Lebby's done an awesome job bringing these guys together. They're off to a great start. We're going to go into an environment we know that will challenge us. And so, we've just got to continue to focus on our process, focus on us."

Week 6 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

South Carolina at Florida: 11 a.m. OR 11:45 a.m. on ABC OR SEC Network

Texas A&M at Missouri: 11 a.m. OR 11:45 on ABC OR SEC Network

Texas at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee at Arkansas: 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

LSU at Kentucky: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia at Alabama: 6:40 p.m. on ABC

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

All times central

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