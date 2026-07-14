The Three Players Representing Alabama at 2026 SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is less than 10 days away from speaking at the podium during the 2026 SEC Media Days event in Tampa, Florida.

DeBoer will preview the Crimson Tide ahead of his third season as head coach. Topics that will all but certainly be discussed include the quarterback battle between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell, which players are filling the roles of a completely revamped offensive and defensive line, standout newcomers, injury updates and much more!

Additionally, DeBoer will be joined by three players representing the Crimson Tide to discuss these topics. On Tuesday, the trio was revealed as wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, safety Bray Hubbard and cornerback Zabien Brown will be in Tampa on Wednesday, July 22.

Coleman-Williams has a new mindset as he enters his junior campaign. After a sensational freshman year that made him a national sensation and put him on the cover of a renowned video game franchise, he had a subpar sophomore season. But the 19-year-old is changing his approach and DeBoer said numerous times throughout the offseason how much he's improved on and off the field.

Hubbard led Alabama with four interceptions in 2025 and finished third on the team with 79 total tackles. He also had three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and two sacks. The rising senior was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches and also earned Second Team All-America honors from the AFC.

Brown recorded 39 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. Both of his picks were returned for touchdowns, which tied for the most pick-sixes in all of college football. The scores went for a combined 149 yards, which was the most in the SEC. The top cornerbacks in the country are typically the ones with a small number of targets, and Brown epitomized that last year and that should continue in 2026.

Each of these players is a strong candidate to earn captain status. This annual event has proven that, as from 2012 to 2018, two of the three Alabama players selected to go to SEC Media Days each year ended up being named team captains later on. Attendees went 1-for-3 in 2019 and 2023, but all three were eventually named captains in 2022 and 2024. In 2025, representatives Deontae Lawson and Tim Keenan III went on to receive the "C" as well.

2026 SEC Media Days Player Representatives:

Alabama:

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas:

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn:

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida:

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia:

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky:

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU:

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss:

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State:

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri:

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma:

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina:

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee:

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas:

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M:

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt:

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR

SEC Football Media Days: All-Time Site History

2026: Tampa, Fla. (JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street)

2025: Atlanta, Ga. (Omni Atlanta / College Football Hall of Fame)

2024: Dallas, Texas (Omni Dallas)

2023: Nashville, Tenn. (Grand Hyatt)

2022: Atlanta, Ga. (Omni Atlanta / College Football Hall of Fame)

1985-2021: Birmingham/Hoover, Ala. (Various venues)

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