Que Robinson Reflects on How Alabama Prepared Him at NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Linebacker Que Robinson didn't find a consistent defensive role until his fifth and final year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. But the level of competition he faced with the Crimson Tide in practice in the first four years of his career was a good substitute for live action.
Being able to go against elite offensive lineman like Evan Neal, JC Latham, Alex Leatherwood or Landon Dickerson in each day of practice gave Robinson confidence by the time he was asked to take on a starting role in 2024.
He partly credits that preparation for the success that has led him to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as a draft prospect.
"I was going against some great guys," Robinson said Wednesday of his practice competition during a press conference at the Combine. "Every single one of them is in the league now, having great careers. You don't take for granted. I think that has helped me along my journey. So when I did get my opportunity to play, it wasn't new to me.
In the first four years of his career, Robinson only saw action on a combined 124 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In his final year, that jumped to 246. With a larger opportunity in his final year, Robinson looked to make the most of what he wanted to prove earlier in his career.
"I don't think I had the most opportunity to do really anything on defense through past seasons. So my main thing in this last season was just to show these guys I could do anything and everything."
In 2024, Robinson was a productive pass rusher, recording four sacks. But in his first four years when he wasn't seeing the field defensively, Robinson found a role on special teams, which could also be critical to him finding a role on a NFL team. He played 565 total snaps on special teams in his first four years with Alabama.
"I feel like special teams is the most important thing in football right now. I can't count how many times teams have won and lost games on special teams."
With how critical the Crimson Tide were in Robinson's journey, the finish to the 2024 season was as dissapointing to the five-year player as anyone. He's proud of what he did as a player to close out his collegiate career, but can't get past the thought of what he might've left out there.
"Shoot, man, I wish I would have done more. You know what I'm saying? The goal is to get to the championship. And I wish I would have done more to help us get there."
Robinson will look to boost his draft stock this week in Indianapolis at the Combine. He says that his elbow, which he suffered a season-ending injury on in November, is "fine." He's set to participate in on-field drills along with defensive linemen and the rest of the linebackers on Thursday.