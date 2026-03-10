Ryan Coleman-Williams Taking on New Role Ahead of Third Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Remember when everyone was talking about Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams being a college football sensation at 17-years-old?

Well, fast forward 1 1/2 years, he's now 19 and is among the Crimson Tide's most experienced pass-catchers.

So, now that Coleman-Williams is an upperclassman, what are the next steps for him?

"Well Ryan, you may have someone that's played as many snaps as anyone on our offense," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Tuesday's press conference. "That's, again, [roster] turnover speaks to that. But he's taken that on.

"He's taken on a leadership role. In order to lead and be vocal like he has, it's in him. He brings an energy and an enthusiasm that you guys all see. It's nonstop. In order to do that you have to do the work.

"He's always done the work. It feels like he's seeing an opportunity, he continues to raise the work, raise the level, and be efficient in it. He's always worked, I think where he's focusing that attention is really intentional. It's great to see his leadership capabilities. Last year I felt like he took a great step, and now it's on another level. Our team needs that, our offense needs that."

Alabama football announced its new jersey numbers for the 2026 season on March 6. The wide receiver made perhaps the most notable changes, as he's now No. 1 instead of No. 2 ahead of his junior campaign. Additionally, the last name on his nameplate will be "Coleman-Williams" insted of "Williams." Coleman is the last name of his mother.

Coleman-Williams is eyeing major improvement after an eyebrow-raising sophomore season. As a freshman, he logged 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he tallied 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns. He also had numerous drops that deteriorated his numbers.

Taking on a leadership role could help him a lot, especially with the roster turnover that DeBoer alluded to. Germie Bernard is currently in the 2026 NFL Draft process and Isaiah Horton, Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton all transferred out.

Here's the Alabama wide receiver room that Williams will be leading:

Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore

MJ Chirgwin, redshirt senior (former walk-on)

Tyler Henderson, junior- JUCO transfer

Maurice Mathis, freshman

Derek Meadows, sophomore

Cederian Morgan, freshman

Noah Rogers, redshirt junior- NC State transfer

Rico Scott, redshirt sophomore

Ryan Williams, junior

