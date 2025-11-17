Ryan Grubb Names Alabama Running Back Who Can 'Get Those Tough Yards'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama running back Daniel Hill had a two-touchdown game in the No. 4 Crimson Tide's 23-21 loss against Oklahoma on Saturday. That wasn't the only thing noteworthy about his performance. He also led all non-Ty Simpson Alabama players in all-purpose yards (97).
Hill didn't feature much before conference play, but has burst onto the scene against SEC competition. All five of his total touchdowns in 2025 are against conference teams. He ran for a career-high 60 yards against the Sooners, also setting a new career best in carries with 15.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Hill, who is up to 164 rushing yards during his second collegiate season, has been coming along. The running game has not been a strength of Alabama's all year, and Hill's progress is a good sign on that front now that he is back to full health.
"He's growing. Everything you want for young players. All of the guys are competing for playing time," Grubb said Monday. "That's the most valuable thing to them is getting on the field to show that they can help the team. And for Daniel, he's certainly done that."
Hill's increased output comes as senior starter Jam Miller, whose season has been significantly impacted by injuries, took on fewer than 10 carries for the second consecutive game. Miller finished the contest against the Sooners with 27 yards on nine attempts, an average of three yards per carry.
Miller averaged 1.3 yards per rush and 1.6 yards per carry against Tennessee and LSU, respectively. After missing the first three games of the fall due to a collarbone injury, Miller got a concussion at Missouri on Oct. 11. He didn't miss any games, but hasn't yet returned to the form that saw him post 136 yards on 22 carries against Vanderbilt in his first home game of the campaign.
Hill possesses natural attributes (namely, his size) that complement the growth he's shown on the field. He has already eclipsed his total number of games played from his freshman year; he got into six contests in 2024, and only recorded a rushing attempt in five. His best game was Kalen DeBoer's first game as the Alabama coach, when Hill ran for 29 yards and a score on nine touches.
"He wasn't perfect, just like any player. He's working to try to get better at things," Grubb said. "I think he's shown the capability of being the guy who can get those tough yards."