Alabama Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale is entering the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz and Mike Rodak

The redshirt sophomore saw time in five games this season on special teams, along with a few offensive snaps, but he did not record any stats.

Hale becomes the sixth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, and wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe.

Alabama is now down to the following wide receivers for the 2026 season: Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL Draft decision), Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, Cole Adams and incoming freshman Cederian Morgan.

Hale suffered a significant knee injury during spring practice in late March 2024, and although he was likely to see an increase in snap count, it sidelined him for all of that season — earning him a medical redshirt.

"Our whole team is proud of him, not just me," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Hale’s recovery on July 30. "There are reps that he hadn't taken... And so he’s still learning as we go and every rep, he’s gonna get more and more confident. But he’s certainly got a lot of tools, and I want to see his growth, and I'm excited about that this fall.”

"Jalen's amazing. He's one of my favorite stories," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on July 31. "The difference physically in how he looks [since the spring] is just amazing. Honestly, he's probably one of the more inspirational things that's happened on this football team."

"Hale has been really, really explosive," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said on July 31. "But I already knew that, man. Hale has always been explosive. Just for him to come back from his injury and still, and be better than what he was, it's really a blessing. You can see how God has been working with him."

The Longview, Texas, product broke onto the scene as a freshman in the fourth game of 2023. He hauled in two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels. His contested catch in the endzone in the second quarter put Alabama in control of the SEC opener and was a bit of a season-defining play for quarterback Jalen Milroe, who took a big hit on the pass.

Hale ended his freshman year with five receptions in 13 games for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Crimson Tide still has a number of receivers to help them work through the rest of spring practice and has three more enrolling in May to provide reinforcements.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

