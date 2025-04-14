Ryan Grubb: WR Rico Scott 'Very Serious About His Game, Very Intelligent'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama football roster may be lacking in number of available tight ends at the moment, but the same cannot be said for the wide receiver room. From new names to returning players, that position group has many potential contributors.
One of those players is redshirt freshman Rico Scott, who played in four games last season. He logged 60 yards and notably caught Austin Mack's touchdown pass in a November game against Mercer.
"Rico, I think the first thing that stood out to me, [he's] a very serious kid about his game," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday. "Very intelligent. A guy like that that has the ability to play on the outside and then still function in the slot, have a role, you want more guys like that."
Grubb was not the only one to notice Scott's versatility over the last month and a half. Scott will need it to stand out. Aside from the transfer addition of Isaiah Horton and returns from Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and Jalen Hale, there are yet more names looking to make an impact.
"I thought Rico Scott had a really nice spring," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "That's actually one, internally, we expected. We could see that happening throughout the fall."
DeBoer and Grubb both commented on the ability of the receiving unit to play inside and outside, maximizing utility and adding to the potential of each individual in the room. That phenomenon creates both depth and strategic difficulties for opposing secondaries.
"We've always had a few guys like that everywhere I've been," Grubb said, "that are able to, you know, you can get into different spots. That's one of the things I've always thought that we did a good job with our offense, as far as moving people around.
"For Rico to be able to create that versatility, and position flex, I thought was really great for him."