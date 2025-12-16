Alabama Football Lands Two on AFCA All-American Team
Alabama football saw two players named to the American Football Coaches Association All-American Team on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide saw tackle Kadyn Proctor selected to the first team while safety Bray Hubbard was chosen to the second team.
Proctor's first team honors are his third All-American distinction of the season as he was chosen as a first team Walter Camp and a second team AP member, while Hubbards honors are his second as he was chosen as a third team AP member.
American Football Coaches Association All-American Team
First Team Offense
- Quarterback - Fernando Mendoza - Indiana
- Running Back - Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame
- Running Back - Ahmad Hardy - Missouri
- Wide Receiver - Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State
- Wide Receiver - Makai Lemon - Southern Cal
- Tight End - Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt
- Offensive Line - Kadyn Proctor - Alabama
- Offensive Line - Spencer Fano - Utah
- Offensive Line - Logan Jones - Iowa
- Offensive Line - Carter Smith - Indiana
- Center - Carson Hinzman - Ohio State
First Team Defense
- Defensive line - David Bailey - Texas Tech
- Defensive Line - Cashius. Howell - Texas A&M
- Defensive Line - Rueben Baine Jr. - Miami
- Defensive Line - Kayden McDonald - Ohio State
- Linebacker - Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech
- Linebacker - Arvell Reese - Ohio State
- Linebacker - Aiden Fisher - Indiana
- Defensive Back - Caleb Downs - Ohio State
- Defensive Back - Leonard Moore - Notre Dame
- Defensive Back - Mansoor Delane - LSU
- Defensive back - Michael Taaffe - Texas
First Team Special Teams
- Place Kicker - Kansei Matsuzawa - Hawaii
- Punter - Cole Maynard - Western Kentucky
- All Purpose - KC Concepcion - Texas A&M
- Long Snapper - Beau Gardner - Georgia
Second Team Offense
- Quarterback - Julian Sayin - Ohio State
- Running Back - Kewan Lacy - Ole Miss
- Running Back - Kaytron Allen - Penn State
- Wide Receiver - Carnell Tate - Ohio State
- Wide Receiver - Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State
- Wide Receiver - Danny Scudero - San Jose State
- Tight End - Michael Trigg - Baylor
- Offensive Line - Emmanuel Pregnon - Oregon
- Offensive Line - Keylan Rutledge - Georgia Tech
- Offensive Line - Luke Montgomery - Ohio State
- Offensive Line - Billy Schrauth - Notre Dame
- Center - Drew Bobo - Georgia
Second Team Defense
- Defensive Line - John Henry Daley - Utah
- Defensive Line - Caden Curry - Ohio State
- Defensive Line - Colin Simmons - Texas
- Defensive Line - R Mason Thomas - Oklahoma
- Linebacker - Anthony Hill - Texas
- Linebacker - CJ Allen - Georgia
- Linebacker - Xavier Atkins - Auburn
- Defensive Back - D'Angelo Ponds - Indiana
- Defensive Back - Bishop Fitzgerald - Southern Cal
- Defensive Back - Hezekiah Masses - California
- Defensive Back - Bray Hubbard - Alabama
Second Team Special Teams
- Place Kicker - Tate Sandell - Oklahoma
- Punter - Ryan Eckley - Michigan State
- All Purpose - Kaden Wetjen - Iowa
- Long Snapper - Garrison Grimes - BYU
