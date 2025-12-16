Alabama Football Lands Two on AFCA All-American Team

Alabama football saw two players named to the American Football Coaches Association All-American Team on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide saw tackle Kadyn Proctor selected to the first team while safety Bray Hubbard was chosen to the second team.

Proctor's first team honors are his third All-American distinction of the season as he was chosen as a first team Walter Camp and a second team AP member, while Hubbards honors are his second as he was chosen as a third team AP member.

American Football Coaches Association All-American Team

First Team Offense

Quarterback - Fernando Mendoza - Indiana

Running Back - Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame

Running Back - Ahmad Hardy - Missouri

Wide Receiver - Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State

Wide Receiver - Makai Lemon - Southern Cal

Tight End - Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt

Offensive Line - Kadyn Proctor - Alabama

Offensive Line - Spencer Fano - Utah

Offensive Line - Logan Jones - Iowa

Offensive Line - Carter Smith - Indiana

Center - Carson Hinzman - Ohio State

First Team Defense

Defensive line - David Bailey - Texas Tech

Defensive Line - Cashius. Howell - Texas A&M

Defensive Line - Rueben Baine Jr. - Miami

Defensive Line - Kayden McDonald - Ohio State

Linebacker - Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech

Linebacker - Arvell Reese - Ohio State

Linebacker - Aiden Fisher - Indiana

Defensive Back - Caleb Downs - Ohio State

Defensive Back - Leonard Moore - Notre Dame

Defensive Back - Mansoor Delane - LSU

Defensive back - Michael Taaffe - Texas

First Team Special Teams

Place Kicker - Kansei Matsuzawa - Hawaii

Punter - Cole Maynard - Western Kentucky

All Purpose - KC Concepcion - Texas A&M

Long Snapper - Beau Gardner - Georgia

Second Team Offense

Quarterback - Julian Sayin - Ohio State

Running Back - Kewan Lacy - Ole Miss

Running Back - Kaytron Allen - Penn State

Wide Receiver - Carnell Tate - Ohio State

Wide Receiver - Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State

Wide Receiver - Danny Scudero - San Jose State

Tight End - Michael Trigg - Baylor

Offensive Line - Emmanuel Pregnon - Oregon

Offensive Line - Keylan Rutledge - Georgia Tech

Offensive Line - Luke Montgomery - Ohio State

Offensive Line - Billy Schrauth - Notre Dame

Center - Drew Bobo - Georgia

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line - John Henry Daley - Utah

Defensive Line - Caden Curry - Ohio State

Defensive Line - Colin Simmons - Texas

Defensive Line - R Mason Thomas - Oklahoma

Linebacker - Anthony Hill - Texas

Linebacker - CJ Allen - Georgia

Linebacker - Xavier Atkins - Auburn

Defensive Back - D'Angelo Ponds - Indiana

Defensive Back - Bishop Fitzgerald - Southern Cal

Defensive Back - Hezekiah Masses - California

Defensive Back - Bray Hubbard - Alabama

Second Team Special Teams