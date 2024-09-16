Ryan Williams Punt Returning Is About Gaining Experience
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Crimson Tide coaching staff took an unusual risk on Saturday in the midsts of No. 4 Alabama's 42-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Alabama led the Badgers by 25-points in the fourth quarter as the time melted away in Camp Randall Stadium and was set to get the ball back after its backup defenders forced a three-and-out.
Alabama lined up in punt return with 10:18 remaining and opted to send freshman sensation Ryan Williams back deep to return. Alabama fans immediately flashed back to former safety Eddie Jackson's injury while returning punts against Texas A&M in a blowout contest. Jackson, one of the Crimson Tide's best players in 2016, was tackled awkwardly and missed the rest of the season with a broken leg.
"In regards to Ryan [Williams], with the injury to Cole Adams, that was one guy taken off of that area in our depth," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Bak's [Jaylen Mbakwe] been back there doing a good job with his opportunities and we need to continue to build that and getting Ryan one rep out there I thought was good. He did a nice job and looked very comfortable back there. There's some other guys, Germie Bernard can do that as well. He's been working on it, not just this year but in the past. We just want to make sure guys continue to get that one rep, feel comfortable and there's always little things that pop up that guys can learn from and there were some learning opportunities, even with Bak, just staying away from the football with one of the punts that was rolling. We've got to do a better job of staying away there. So everything is a new experience, especially for some of these younger guys like Ryan and Bak, but they've done a really nice job so far."
Williams casually hauled in the punt near midfield and weaved through traffic for a 20-yard scamper, setting the offense up for a one-play touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas.
The freshman is certainly electric and has quickly become one of Alabama's most dangerous options on offense, leading the wide receiver room in all three major categories by hauling in 10 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns.
Alabama fans will need to continue holding their breath on punt return as it sounded like DeBoer would continue to utilize Mbakwe and Williams in the punt returner's role until Adams can return to full speed.