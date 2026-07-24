Six Alabama Players Named to Media's 2026 Preseason All-SEC Teams
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2026 SEC Media Days has officially come to a close, as every team in the conference spoke at the podium in Tampa to preview their rosters, discuss their schedule and answer some hard-hitting questions.
One of the traditions of Media Days is voting for the Preseason All-SEC Teams. Alabama has six players on the three rosters.
First Team
- Zabien Brown, Cornerback
- Bray Hubbard, Safety
- Ryan Coleman-Williams, Wide Receiver
Second Team
- Michael Carroll, Offensive Lineman
Third Team
- Yhonzae Pierre, Linebacker
- Keon Sabb, Safety
First Team Offense
QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
RB: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
WR: Cam Coleman, Texas
WR: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU
OG/OT: Trevor Goosby, Texas
OG/OT: Cayden Green, Missouri
OG/OT: Jordan Seaton, LSU
OG/OT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
AP: Mario Craver, Texas A&M
First Team Defense
DL: Colin Simmons, Texas
DL: Will Echoles, Ole Miss
DL: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL: Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
LB: Xavier Atkins, Auburn
LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas
DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB: Zabien Brown, Alabama
DB: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB: Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
First Team Specialists
PK: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
P: Grant Chadwick, LSU
RS: Ryan Niblett, Texas
KOS: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Second Team Offense
QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia
WR: Mario Craver, Texas A&M
WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
TE: Lawson Luckie, Georgia
OG/OT: Dontrell Glover, Georgia
OG/OT: Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
OG/OT: Michael Carroll, Alabama
OG/OT: Lance Heard, Kentucky
C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
AP: Ryan Niblett, Texas
Second Team Defense
DL: David Stone, Oklahoma
DL: Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL: Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
DL: Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
LB: Raylen Wilson, Georgia
LB: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
DB: Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
DB: DJ Pickett, LSU
DB: Ty Benefield, LSU
DB: Eli Bowen, Oklahoma (tie)
DB: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma (tie)
Second Team Specialists
PK: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
P: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
RS: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
KOS: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS: Trey Dubuc, Texas
Third Team Offense
QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
RB: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
RB: Hollywood Smothers, Texas
WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas
WR: Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
OG/OT: David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
OG/OT: Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
OG/OT: Brandon Baker, Texas
OG/OT: Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
C: Braelin Moore, LSU
AP: Jadan Baugh, Florida
Third Team Defense
DL: Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
DL: DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
DL: Gabe Harris, Georgia
DL: Jayden Woods, Florida
LB: Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB: TJ Dottery, LSU
LB: Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
DB: Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB: Champ Anthony, Auburn
DB: Khalil Barnes, Georgia
DB: Jelani McDonald, Texas
Third Team Specialists
PK: Alex McPherson, Auburn
P: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
RS: Vernell Brown III, Florida
KOS: Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
LS: Brett Le Blanc, Missouri
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver