Six Alabama Players Named to Media's 2026 Preseason All-SEC Teams

2026 SEC Media Days has officially come to a close, as every team in the conference spoke at the podium in Tampa to preview their rosters, discuss their schedule and answer some hard-hitting questions.

One of the traditions of Media Days is voting for the Preseason All-SEC Teams. Alabama has six players on the three rosters.

First Team

Zabien Brown, Cornerback

Bray Hubbard, Safety

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Wide Receiver

Second Team

Michael Carroll, Offensive Lineman

Third Team

Yhonzae Pierre, Linebacker

Keon Sabb, Safety

First Team Offense

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

RB: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

WR: Cam Coleman, Texas

WR: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU

OG/OT: Trevor Goosby, Texas

OG/OT: Cayden Green, Missouri

OG/OT: Jordan Seaton, LSU

OG/OT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP: Mario Craver, Texas A&M

First Team Defense

DL: Colin Simmons, Texas

DL: Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DL: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL: Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

LB: Whit Weeks, LSU

LB: Xavier Atkins, Auburn

LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas

DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB: Zabien Brown, Alabama

DB: Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB: Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

First Team Specialists

PK: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P: Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS: Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Second Team Offense

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

RB: Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia

WR: Mario Craver, Texas A&M

WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

TE: Lawson Luckie, Georgia

OG/OT: Dontrell Glover, Georgia

OG/OT: Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma

OG/OT: Michael Carroll, Alabama

OG/OT: Lance Heard, Kentucky

C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

AP: Ryan Niblett, Texas

Second Team Defense

DL: David Stone, Oklahoma

DL: Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL: Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL: Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

LB: Raylen Wilson, Georgia

LB: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

DB: Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

DB: DJ Pickett, LSU

DB: Ty Benefield, LSU

DB: Eli Bowen, Oklahoma (tie)

DB: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma (tie)

Second Team Specialists

PK: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

P: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

KOS: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS: Trey Dubuc, Texas

Third Team Offense

QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

RB: Hollywood Smothers, Texas

WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas

WR: Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

OG/OT: David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

OG/OT: Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

OG/OT: Brandon Baker, Texas

OG/OT: Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee

C: Braelin Moore, LSU

AP: Jadan Baugh, Florida

Third Team Defense

DL: Kam Franklin, Ole Miss

DL: DJ Hicks, Texas A&M

DL: Gabe Harris, Georgia

DL: Jayden Woods, Florida

LB: Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB: TJ Dottery, LSU

LB: Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

DB: Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB: Champ Anthony, Auburn

DB: Khalil Barnes, Georgia

DB: Jelani McDonald, Texas

Third Team Specialists

PK: Alex McPherson, Auburn

P: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State

RS: Vernell Brown III, Florida

KOS: Terry Bussey, Texas A&M

LS: Brett Le Blanc, Missouri

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