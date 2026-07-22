One Key Question for Each of Alabama's SEC Media Day Player Representatives

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is set to speak at SEC Media Days in Tampa at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, as he'll preview the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster.

DeBoer will be joined by Alabama player representatives Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown and Bray Hubbard. The three standout athletes will be stationed at their own respective podiums and will be asked plenty of questions about their teammates, position battles, new coaches, a strong chance to be voted as a captain and much more.

And while they are speaking on the Tide's behalf, they'll each receive questions about themselves and their personal growth during the offseason. Here's one question for each of the players before they arrive at their podiums.

Ryan Coleman-Williams

Question: How have you eliminated the drop issues?

Media members will be in and out of interviews with the players, and oftentimes scrum-style reporting leads to the subjects being asked the same question multiple times. There's no doubt that Coleman-Williams will receive numerous prompts surrounding last season's issues of reeling in the ball.

After a sensational freshman year that made him a national prodigy and put him on the cover of a renowned video game franchise, Coleman-Williams' numbers were down across the board, and he had several drops to go along with it. He said during the 2025 season that the drops were a mental issue and not a physical one.

Nevertheless, DeBoer has mentioned throughout the offseason how consistent his wide receiver has become, and the 19-year-old himself has previously discussed his new role as a leader heading into Year 3. Can this maturity lead to glue-like hands from Coleman-Williams?

Zabien Brown

Question: How do you treat your status among college football's top cornerbacks?

Brown had a somewhat similar first season to Coleman-Williams, as the cornerback was also a 5-star freshman starter at Alabama and quickly made a name for himself via big moments. But he only to climbed up in 2025 and has even higher expectations for 2026.

We're just over 280 days away from the 2027 NFL Draft, and while Alabama has plenty of early candidates expected to hear their names called, Brown has a very good chance to be the first among the Crimson Tide. He's been consistently placed in the first round and a top-5 cornerback in various way-too-early mock drafts.

Of course, Brown isn't looking at these projections and probably never will, as it serves as a distraction, or in Nick Saban terms, rat poison for a player. But hearing his perspective on where he stands among the nation's best and what his individual goals are this season will be of interest. Realistically speaking, his elite talent could mean that this is his last season in Crimson and White, but that all depends on if he continues to build on his collegiate trajectory.

Bray Hubbard

Question: How will your leadership and talent pave your football future?

After safety Keon Sabb broke his foot in 2024, Hubbard, despite a lack of experience, filled in as the starter. He displayed exponential growth each passing game, and there were expectations that it would continue in 2025.

The former three-star recruit from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, led the Crimson Tide with four interceptions in 2025 and finished third on the team with 79 total tackles. He also had three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and two sacks. The rising senior was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches and also earned Second Team All-America honors from the AFCA.

Hubbard has arguably the best chance to be named one of Alabama's captains this season due to his rapid success. On top of it all, Alabama football posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of him breaking down a huddle alongside Coleman-Williams during spring practice. It's clear that he has the leadership and talent to become one of the top players in college football, but can he put it all together to be a Day 1 draft pick?

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