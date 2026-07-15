The Correlation Between Alabama's SEC Media Days Representatives, Team Captains

Alabama is exactly one week away from taking the podium at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa to preview the Crimson Tide's third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer will be in attendance, and it was announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Bray Hubbard will also be in attendance as Alabama's player representatives.

Alabama has countless traditions, but among the most notable is the Walk of Fame at the Denny Chimes clock tower in the middle of campus. Since 1948, Crimson Tide football captains have left their handprints and footprints in the concrete around Denny Chimes — immortalizing their legacy.

Under Kalen DeBoer, the captains are voted on by the players shortly before the season. Meanwhile, under Nick Saban, the captains were voted on by the team after the season came to a close.

The players chosen to represent Alabama at SEC Media Days have quite the track record of being named among the captains a few weeks after the annual event. Here's a look at how many SEC Media Days representatives since 2015 have cemented themselves at Denny Chimes.

(Note: 2020 SEC Media Days was cancelled due to COVID-19 and is not listed below)

2015

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Ryan Kelly (70) reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Reggie Ragland

Kenyan Drake

Ryan Kelly

Captains:

Reggie Ragland

Ryan Kelly

Jake Coker

Derrick Henry

Season Results:

14-1 Record

Beat Clemson 45-40 in CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 in final AP Top 25

2016

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74), and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) walk onto the field for the coin toss Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) before the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Jonathan Allen

O.J. Howard

Eddie Jackson

Captains:

Jonathan Allen

Eddie Jackson

Cam Robinson

Reuben Foster

Season Results:

14-1 Record

Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game

No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2017

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Bradley Bozeman

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Calvin Ridley

Captains:

Bradley Bozeman

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Rashaan Evans

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Season Results:

13-1 Record

Beat Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 in final AP Top 25

2018

January 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) runs against Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Xavier Thomas (3) during the second quarter of the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi's Stadium. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Damien Harris

Anfernee Jennings

Ross Pierschbacher

Captains:

Damien Harris

Ross Pierschbacher

Christian Miller

Hale Hentges

Season Results:

14-1 Record

Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game

No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) hugs wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) before the Alabama vs. Tennessee game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 19, 2019 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Jerry Jeudy

Dylan Moses

Tua Tagovailoa

Captains:

Tua Tagovailoa

DeVonta Smith

Anfernee Jennings

Xavier McKinney

Season Results:

11-2 Record

Beat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

No. 8 in final AP Top 25

2021

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates after Alabama recovered an Arkansas fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Phidarian Mathis

John Metchie III

Captains:

Bryce Young

Evan Neal

Will Anderson Jr.

Phidarian Mathis

Season Results:

13-2 Record

Lost to Georgia in CFP National Championship Game

No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2022

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) quarterback Bryce Young (9) head coach Nick Saban and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) pose for photos following the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Will Anderson Jr.

Jordan Battle

Bryce Young

Captains:

Will Anderson Jr.

Jordan Battle

Bryce Young

Season Results:

11-2 Record

Beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

No. 5 in final AP Top 25

2023

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

JC Latham

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Dallas Turner

Captains:

Jalen Milroe

Dallas Turner

Malachi Moore

Season Results:

12-2 Record

Lost to Michigan in CFP Semifinal (Rose Bowl)

No. 5 in final AP Top 25

2024

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates his touchdown against the LSU Tigers with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Jalen Milroe

Tyler Booker

Malachi Moore

Captains:

Jalen Milroe

Tyler Booker

Malachi Moore

Deontae Lawson

Season Results:

9-4 Record

Lost to Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 17 in final AP Top 25

2025

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman Tim Keenan lll celebrate a stop on the first drive of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

SEC Media Days Representatives:

Kadyn Proctor

Tim Keenan III

Deontae Lawson

Captains:

Ty Simpson

Parker Brailsford

Tim Keenan III

Deontae Lawson

Season Results:

11-4 Record

Lost to Indiana in CFP Quarterfinal (Rose Bowl)

No. 9 in final AP Top 25

Tallying it Up:

Representatives turned captains: 19/29 (65.5 percent)

Total captains: 38

Captains who were not representatives: 9

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