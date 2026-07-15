The Correlation Between Alabama's SEC Media Days Representatives, Team Captains
In this story:
Alabama is exactly one week away from taking the podium at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa to preview the Crimson Tide's third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.
DeBoer will be in attendance, and it was announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Bray Hubbard will also be in attendance as Alabama's player representatives.
Alabama has countless traditions, but among the most notable is the Walk of Fame at the Denny Chimes clock tower in the middle of campus. Since 1948, Crimson Tide football captains have left their handprints and footprints in the concrete around Denny Chimes — immortalizing their legacy.
Under Kalen DeBoer, the captains are voted on by the players shortly before the season. Meanwhile, under Nick Saban, the captains were voted on by the team after the season came to a close.
The players chosen to represent Alabama at SEC Media Days have quite the track record of being named among the captains a few weeks after the annual event. Here's a look at how many SEC Media Days representatives since 2015 have cemented themselves at Denny Chimes.
(Note: 2020 SEC Media Days was cancelled due to COVID-19 and is not listed below)
2015
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Reggie Ragland
Kenyan Drake
Ryan Kelly
Captains:
Reggie Ragland
Ryan Kelly
Jake Coker
Derrick Henry
Season Results:
14-1 Record
Beat Clemson 45-40 in CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 in final AP Top 25
2016
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jonathan Allen
O.J. Howard
Eddie Jackson
Captains:
Jonathan Allen
Eddie Jackson
Cam Robinson
Reuben Foster
Season Results:
14-1 Record
Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25
2017
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Bradley Bozeman
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Calvin Ridley
Captains:
Bradley Bozeman
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Rashaan Evans
Shaun Dion Hamilton
Season Results:
13-1 Record
Beat Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 in final AP Top 25
2018
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Damien Harris
Anfernee Jennings
Ross Pierschbacher
Captains:
Damien Harris
Ross Pierschbacher
Christian Miller
Hale Hentges
Season Results:
14-1 Record
Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25
2019
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jerry Jeudy
Dylan Moses
Tua Tagovailoa
Captains:
Tua Tagovailoa
DeVonta Smith
Anfernee Jennings
Xavier McKinney
Season Results:
11-2 Record
Beat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
No. 8 in final AP Top 25
2021
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Phidarian Mathis
John Metchie III
Captains:
Bryce Young
Evan Neal
Will Anderson Jr.
Phidarian Mathis
Season Results:
13-2 Record
Lost to Georgia in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25
2022
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Will Anderson Jr.
Jordan Battle
Bryce Young
Captains:
Will Anderson Jr.
Jordan Battle
Bryce Young
Season Results:
11-2 Record
Beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
No. 5 in final AP Top 25
2023
SEC Media Days Representatives:
JC Latham
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Dallas Turner
Captains:
Jalen Milroe
Dallas Turner
Malachi Moore
Season Results:
12-2 Record
Lost to Michigan in CFP Semifinal (Rose Bowl)
No. 5 in final AP Top 25
2024
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jalen Milroe
Tyler Booker
Malachi Moore
Captains:
Jalen Milroe
Tyler Booker
Malachi Moore
Deontae Lawson
Season Results:
9-4 Record
Lost to Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 17 in final AP Top 25
2025
SEC Media Days Representatives:
Kadyn Proctor
Tim Keenan III
Deontae Lawson
Captains:
Ty Simpson
Parker Brailsford
Tim Keenan III
Deontae Lawson
Season Results:
11-4 Record
Lost to Indiana in CFP Quarterfinal (Rose Bowl)
No. 9 in final AP Top 25
Tallying it Up:
- Representatives turned captains: 19/29 (65.5 percent)
- Total captains: 38
- Captains who were not representatives: 9
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver