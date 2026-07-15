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The Correlation Between Alabama's SEC Media Days Representatives, Team Captains

A look at how many players went on to become immortalized at Denny Chimes after being selected to represent the Crimson Tide at the annual preseason media event.
Hunter De Siver|
Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is exactly one week away from taking the podium at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa to preview the Crimson Tide's third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer will be in attendance, and it was announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Bray Hubbard will also be in attendance as Alabama's player representatives.

Alabama has countless traditions, but among the most notable is the Walk of Fame at the Denny Chimes clock tower in the middle of campus. Since 1948, Crimson Tide football captains have left their handprints and footprints in the concrete around Denny Chimes — immortalizing their legacy.

Under Kalen DeBoer, the captains are voted on by the players shortly before the season. Meanwhile, under Nick Saban, the captains were voted on by the team after the season came to a close.

The players chosen to represent Alabama at SEC Media Days have quite the track record of being named among the captains a few weeks after the annual event. Here's a look at how many SEC Media Days representatives since 2015 have cemented themselves at Denny Chimes.

(Note: 2020 SEC Media Days was cancelled due to COVID-19 and is not listed below)

2015

Alabama Crimson Tide center Ryan Kelly (70)
Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Ryan Kelly (70) reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Reggie Ragland
Kenyan Drake
Ryan Kelly

Captains:
Reggie Ragland
Ryan Kelly
Jake Coker
Derrick Henry

Season Results:
14-1 Record
Beat Clemson 45-40 in CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 in final AP Top 25

2016

Alabama Crimson Tide's Reuben Foster (10), Cam Robinson (74), and Jonathan Allen (93)
Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74), and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) walk onto the field for the coin toss Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) before the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jonathan Allen
O.J. Howard
Eddie Jackson

Captains:
Jonathan Allen
Eddie Jackson
Cam Robinson
Reuben Foster

Season Results:
14-1 Record
Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2017

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29)
Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Bradley Bozeman
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Calvin Ridley

Captains:
Bradley Bozeman
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Rashaan Evans
Shaun Dion Hamilton

Season Results:
13-1 Record
Beat Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 in final AP Top 25

2018

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34)
January 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) runs against Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Xavier Thomas (3) during the second quarter of the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi's Stadium. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Damien Harris
Anfernee Jennings
Ross Pierschbacher

Captains:
Damien Harris
Ross Pierschbacher
Christian Miller
Hale Hentges

Season Results:
14-1 Record
Lost to Clemson in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) hugs wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) hugs wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) before the Alabama vs. Tennessee game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 19, 2019 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jerry Jeudy
Dylan Moses
Tua Tagovailoa

Captains:
Tua Tagovailoa
DeVonta Smith
Anfernee Jennings
Xavier McKinney

Season Results:
11-2 Record
Beat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
No. 8 in final AP Top 25

2021

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48)
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates after Alabama recovered an Arkansas fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Phidarian Mathis
John Metchie III

Captains:
Bryce Young
Evan Neal
Will Anderson Jr.
Phidarian Mathis

Season Results:
13-2 Record
Lost to Georgia in CFP National Championship Game
No. 2 in final AP Top 25

2022

Alabama Crimson Tide's Will Anderson Jr. (31), Bryce Young (9), Nick Saban, Jordan Battle (9)
Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) quarterback Bryce Young (9) head coach Nick Saban and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) pose for photos following the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Will Anderson Jr.
Jordan Battle
Bryce Young

Captains:
Will Anderson Jr.
Jordan Battle
Bryce Young

Season Results:
11-2 Record
Beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
No. 5 in final AP Top 25

2023

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15)
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
JC Latham
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Dallas Turner

Captains:
Jalen Milroe
Dallas Turner
Malachi Moore

Season Results:
12-2 Record
Lost to Michigan in CFP Semifinal (Rose Bowl)
No. 5 in final AP Top 25

2024

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52)
Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates his touchdown against the LSU Tigers with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Jalen Milroe
Tyler Booker
Malachi Moore

Captains:
Jalen Milroe
Tyler Booker
Malachi Moore
Deontae Lawson

Season Results:
9-4 Record
Lost to Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 17 in final AP Top 25

2025

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman Tim Keenan lll
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman Tim Keenan lll celebrate a stop on the first drive of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

SEC Media Days Representatives:
Kadyn Proctor
Tim Keenan III
Deontae Lawson

Captains:
Ty Simpson
Parker Brailsford
Tim Keenan III
Deontae Lawson

Season Results:
11-4 Record
Lost to Indiana in CFP Quarterfinal (Rose Bowl)
No. 9 in final AP Top 25

Tallying it Up:

  • Representatives turned captains: 19/29 (65.5 percent)
  • Total captains: 38
  • Captains who were not representatives: 9

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Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

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