TE CJ Dippre Excited for Role in Kalen DeBoer's Offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama hasn't had a tight end with over 500 receiving yards in a season since Irv Smith Jr. in 2018. Only once in the last five seasons has a Crimson Tide tight end topped 400 yards (Cameron Latu in 2021 with 26 catches for 410 yards.) But that might change this season under Kalen DeBoer.
"It’s a critical piece of our offense," DeBoer said of the tight ends. "It always has been, going back 20-plus years. Having that guy that doesn’t just control the middle of the field, but can get vertical, stress you to the sidelines, so both a vertical and horizontal stretch. Really important, not just in our run game but in our pass game."
Even with three future 2024 NFL Draft picks at wide receiver at Washington last season, including first-rounder Rome Odunze, tight end Jack Westover still finished the year with 46 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns. As the offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019, DeBoer produced a tight end that had 52 catches for 622 yards.
In 2018 as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State, tight ends played a critical role in DeBoer's offense with Jared Rice having 55 catches for 664 yards. In his second season at Eastern Michigan, two of his top four pass catchers were tight ends.
The tight end involvement fluctuates up-and-down at DeBoer's various coaching stops depending on the personnel, but Alabama senior tight end CJ Dippre is excited about the opportunity to play under an offensive-minded head coach.
"Historically, tight ends in his offense get the ball a lot," Dippre said after Wednesday's practice. "The room usually has two, three, four guys that play and a lot of balls thrown that way. So I’m really excited to see how I fit once we get moving in the season.”
Dippre transferred to Alabama last season after starting his career at Maryland. He finished fifth on the team with 187 yards in 2023. When Nick Saban announced his retirement back in January, leaving wasn't a thought for the tight end unless he was headed to the NFL draft. He wanted to give the new coaching staff a chance, and sticking with DeBoer has paid off.
"Coach DeBoer is an offensive coach, so he’s over on our field a lot more rather than Coach Saban was on defense," Dippre said. "So it’s awesome just to have him there, and he can see what we’re really doing."
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was originally hired at Alabama as the tight ends coach when DeBoer first arrived. Sheridan was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Ryan Grubb was hired to become the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Sheridan was the tight ends coach at Washington the past two season under DeBoer.
Current tight ends coach Bryan Ellis has been able to use Sheridan's familiarity with DeBoer's offense to his advantage as he continues to prep his position group through fall camp.
"It’s kind of the joke in coaching— you don’t want to coach the position your boss coaches," Ellis said. "It’s been great to have a guy with the knowledge that he has. He’s a sounding board for me. It allows me to know exactly what’s been taught in the offense the last couple years. If you don’t have an ego, you learn real quick as a coach that you’re learning every day too. To have him here knowing he’s been in my position the last couple years and knowing they’ve had nothing but success has been nothing but a help."
Because Sheridan started out as the tight ends coach, it allowed Dippre to develop an early relationship with his offensive coordinator.
"We have a really good connection," Dippre said. "We work together really well, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”
The tight end room also features senior Robbie Ouzts, redshirt sophomore Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt freshman Ty Lockwood and Washingon transfer Josh Cuevas.
"I think it’s a good room," Sheridan said. "Coach Ellis is a great coach. He’s able to teach them big-picture football. They understand things conceptually. We ask them to do a lot of things. They’re smart players. They certainly have size. They have athleticism, good ball skills. They catch the ball well. I think it’s a good room with great kids. And they’re getting better, too, just like everybody else. Each and every day, they make strides and get a little bit better. We had some short-yardage, goal-line periods today. Their presence in the C and D gap is critical in those moments, and I’m excited about the group.”
