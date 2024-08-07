'Unselfish' Relationship Between Jam Miller and Justice Haynes Leading Alabama RB Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A lot of people are very high on the Alabama running back room entering the 2024 season, and for good reason.
While Alabama's top two backs from last season, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, both left for the NFL and transfer portal, respectively, there's still loads of talent ready to take the reigns as the Crimson Tide offense shifts to Kalen DeBoer's system.
Jam Miller and Justice Haynes served in reserve roles for Alabama last season, but both are immensely talented and showed flashes of greatness in their limited playing time. Through six practices of fall camp, it appears the duo will split the work as the lead back, with both players taking first-team reps during media viewing periods of fall camp.
Addressing the media after Wednesday's practice, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan spoke on the relationship Miller and Haynes have as they prepare to lead the Alabama backfield as a tandem.
"Unselfish. Supportive. I think that’s probably the thing that I would say," Sheridan said. "And I think Coach G does a great job in that room, and the history here would certainly show you that you need a room full of runners to get through the season and win a championship. Both have been carrying the football, pass protection, route running, all the different things we ask them to do. But I would say unselfish between those two and very supportive of one another.”
When you have two runners as talented as Miller and Haynes in the same backfield, unselfishness is not only welcomed, but a necessity. When Miller was asked about his relationship with Haynes, he leaned into their competitive nature and how it helps them improve.
“We help each other on and off the field. If he sees something that I didn’t see, we go to each other and talk it out and just help each other improve on our game," Miller said. "We compete overall. It don’t matter at this point who’s first, who’s second or who’s third, we’re just here to win. That’s what we came here for is to compete. Here at Alabama you’ve got great players all over, from offense to the defensive side. That’s the main reason, we’re just here to compete."
Running backs coach Robert Gillespie, who was carried over from Nick Saban's staff, spoke equally highly of the relationship between the two backs.
“Justice and Jam have a really good relationship. Those two obviously are very excited about the opportunity to go play," Gillespie said. "Obviously Jam has been around here a few more years, kind of waited his turn. He’s ready to go play. Justice is a guy that got better throughout the season, with the little things it takes for the game to be complete. Very competitive guys, those two get along, they hang out, but both of those guys are really ready to push each other."
Gillespie has coaches talented running backs in his time at Alabama, such as Jahmyr Gibbs, but also coached a number of talented backfields, such as the Javonte Williams and Michael Carter duo at North Carolina in 2020. He knows the history of Alabama's talented running back rooms, and references it often when talking to his position group.
“You look at the picture in the back of the running back room, I point them out all the time, all those guys were once in that room at the same time," Gillespie said. "And now they’re all playing in the NFL and one just retired. So those guys are just pushing each other, man, and understanding they’re gonna need each other to play well this season."
Miller and Haynes are sure to make massive impacts on the Alabama offense in 2024, and if their relationship continues to be unselfish, the sky is the limit for the unit.