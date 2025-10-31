The Alabama Tight End Who Has 'Adjusted Very Efficiently' This Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas has truly grown as a leader throughout this season, as it's his first year as a starter.
Cuevas sat behind CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts in 2024 after transferring from Washington, but the two of them left for the NFL this past offseason. Nevertheless, the redshirt senior has a limited number of games remaining at Alabama, and a new leader in the tight ends room will eventually emerge.
Cuevas said on Thursday that redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey "could be a great leader down the stretch," but he has also been impressed with true freshman Kaleb Edwards. Edwards has seen a decent chunk of snaps for his age this season, as he's logged three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.
"Just trying to see where he's at, and him getting playing time on the field is great for him," Cuevas said of Edwards. "Especially being a younger guy just catching the pace of the game and knowing what it takes to win a football game in the SEC. That experience is invaluable."
Many of Alabama's freshmen class arrived in Tuscaloosa in the spring for some early practice. But Edwards didn't move in until the summer. However, having a bit less practice under his belt compared to the other tight ends hasn't affected his development.
"He's adjusted very efficiently," Cuevas said. "I'm super proud of him for that. We put a lot on him and he takes it with grace. It's just something that comes naturally to him as a football player. Just kind of getting this offense going and going out there and doing it. He's one of those guys where, if you tell him one thing, he'll go out and do it better."
As previously stated, Cuevas was one of the few Huskies to transfer to Tuscaloosa from Washington following head coach Kalen DeBoer's hiring in January 2024. This wasn't the first time that Cuevas switched schools, as he played at Cal Poly in 2021 and 2022 before making the move to Washington.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb held the same position at Washington in 2022 and 2023 before taking the same job with the Seattle Seahawks last season. But Seattle fired him and DeBoer hired him back to be the Crimson Tide's OC. Like Edwards, Cuevas was quickly thrown into Grubb's offense while in the Pacific Northwest.
"Honestly, I can kind of relate to him a little bit too because I was also in his position coming in with Grubb's offense," Cuevas said. "Just going from Cal Poly, an FCS school, to Washington, where I was first with Grubb, getting that kind of NFL offense, I was definitely put in the ring of fire of getting all this stuff put in my head.
"But knowing I've been in that position with him, I can kind of help him out a little bit and make it a little less stressful and he's been taking it very well."