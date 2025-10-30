Alabama Tight End Josh Cuevas Speaks on Growth as a Leader
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Every year, Alabama football has numerous players moving up the depth chart due to several standouts headed to the next stage which is the NFL Draft.
Redshirt senior tight end Josh Cuevas is in his second season at Alabama after being one of the few Huskies to transfer to Tuscaloosa from Washington following head coach Kalen DeBoer's hiring in January 2024.
2024 Alabama tight ends CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts exhausted their collegiate eligibility and pursed the NFL Draft, leaving Cuevas as the leader of the Crimson Tide position group by default. So, as UA is 7-1 and on its second bye week, how does Cuevas feel about his leadership this season?
"I'd say I've grown a lot, especially vocally," Cuevas said on Tuesday. "Just going around the locker room and being comfortable with my teammates. Last year, I was the new guy, so I was just seeing where I fit in.
"But this year, I've kind of taken the ranks a little bit, getting my name out there and just helping these guys out in any way I can. Whether it be school work, off-field stuff, life or on-field stuff, I'm just trying to be that guy to fill the holes here and there."
As Dippre and Ouzts were preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, Cuevas said in March that the they were "sticking around and sticking their head into the [tight end] room a little bit more and giving me some tips" as a leader. Fast forward to today, is Cuevas still getting advice from the duo?
"We're still in contact, but they've kind of let off the gas a little bit explaining to me what is," Cuevas said. "They are just explaining to me that 'It's your team now. You're one of the older guys.' They can only help so much from behind the scenes."
As previously stated, Cuevas is a redshirt senior, meaning that he will be out of collegiate eligibility after the season. He named a couple of tight ends who can fill his leadership role when he's gone.
"I think Jay Lindsey could be a great leader down the stretch," Cuevas said. "Just kind of filling his role and seeing where he's at now. Kaleb Edwards too. Just trying to see where he's at, and him getting playing time on the field is great for him, especially being a younger guy just catching the pace of the game and knowing what it takes to win a football game in the SEC. That experience is invaluable."
Cuevas has put together a solid season, as he's up to 20 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
"It's great compliments," Cuevas said. "I appreciate that man every single day. Just getting compliments like that, it makes you feel good and it makes you feel confident with your quarterback. It just makes me want to work 10 times harder for him."