The Extra Point: How Alabama Is Preparing for Another Donald Trump Visit
For the second time, Donald Trump will be in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium for an Alabama football game, and once again its for one of the most highly-anticipated showdowns of the season. No one should kid themselves that Kirby Smart and Georgia coming to Tuscaloosa was ever going to be part of a normal Saturday, with College Gameday and some guy named Nick Saban on hand as well. However, having the presidential candidate visiting as well obviously requires another level of security and preparation for an already crazy settings.
For those who were around in 2019, when the opponent was LSU, or for the 2018 national title game when the then-president showed up and left at halftime, the extra measures translated into long lines and fans being stuck outside of the venues (in the rain for the latter).
Consequently, the university announced some important changes, and offered some advice specific to this game, including that fans be in line to enter the stadium no later than 5 p.m. if they want to be in their seats before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The Alabama Division of Student Life took it another step, sending out an email to encourage all fans to show up to their gates as close to 4 p.m. as possible.
Additionally, instead of the usual amount of security checkpoints for home game this time there will only be four (for 100,000-plus people). The athletic department compared the approach to TSA security detail at an airport.
There will be vehicle checkpoints all day long on campus, performed by government security. Students are being reminded that jumping bike racks that are laid out as extra barriers is a federal offense, and anyone caught throwing anything in block seating will lose his or her tickets for rest of the season per the Alabama Student Conduct by request of the athletic department. It is also expected that there will be K9 units will be inside the stadium as well.
Other enhanced security protections will be used, but obviously aren't being disclosed beforehand for obvious reasons. Following two apparent assassination attempts on Trump, security has been intensified for both he and Vice President Kamala Harris, including higher-than-normal number of Secret Service agents with the election roughly six weeks away.
The bottom line is this: If you're planning to go, go early. Really early.