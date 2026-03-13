Iran Soccer Team, President Trump Back-and-Forth Heightens 2026 World Cup Confusion

The official Instagram account of the Iran national soccer team posted a message declaring that “no one” can stop it from competing at the 2026 World Cup while questioning the security of the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. U.S. president Donald Trump dismissed those concerns with a swift rebuttal.

Iran’s participation in this summer’s tournament has come under increasing scrutiny since the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes at the end of February. Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed and a series of retaliatory strikes have been carried out across the Middle East.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has insisted that Iran’s soccer team would be welcomed at the World Cup. Iran’s minister of sport, Ahmad Donyamali, responded by ruling the nation out of participation following the military action.

Trump weighed in on this debate by judging that it would not be “appropriate” for Iran to participate “for their own life and safety.”

Later that same day, the official account of Iran’s soccer team posted an Instagram story with the statement: “The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA—not any individual, country.

Iran was among the first teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. | AFP/Getty Images

“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

“Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”

Iran is yet to formally withdraw from the World Cup, which would be an unprecedented action in the modern era and could potentially come with a series of financial and sporting punishments. Should the national team fulfill its obligation, it is scheduled to play all three group-stage matches in the U.S., traveling between Los Angeles and Seattle.

President Trump Defends World Cup Security

Donald Trump has been outspoken about the 2026 World Cup host venues. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While there was no direct mention of the U.S. in Iran’s pointed comment about the security provided by one of the hosts, Trump felt compelled to reply.

“The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” the president wrote on Truth Social later that same day. “Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!’ It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the ‘STARS’ that they are!”

Significant concerns over the security surrounding matches hosted across the U.S. were raised after $625 million worth of funding was held up due to “administrative delay” amid the partial government shutdown. However, on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed host cities that they would receive their share of the funding.

Having been publicly pilloried by multiple politicians for the delay, World Cup Task Force executive director Andrew Giuliani struck a defiant tone. “Under President Trump’s bold leadership, America is setting a new standard for global events,” he said in a statement.

“The upcoming World Cup will not only be the largest ever, but thanks to our unwavering commitment to safety and security, it will also be the safest—showcasing America’s ability to lead and inspire on the world stage.”

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