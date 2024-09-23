What Kalen DeBoer Thinks About Former President Donald Trump Coming to Alabama Football Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to be in attendance for No. 4 Alabama's big matchup against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. It will be the second time Trump has been to a football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2019 when he attended the LSU game as the actively serving president.
He also was present for the beginning of the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia in January 2018.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked his thoughts on Monday about Trump attending the game and what it says about the magnitude of the game and the reach of the Alabama football program.
"I'm sure there’s gonna be a lot of celebrity type people here, people that want to come be a part of what's happening on game day," DeBoer said. "It’s going to be where everyone’s watching. It’ll be great to have everyone who wants to come watch be here."
The Alabama campus will be packed on Saturday with way more than just the 100,000 fans that fit into the stadium. ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in town, and there will be ramped up security with a former president on campus.
With all the potential distractions, DeBoer told his team he wants them to take as much off their plates as possible this week and focus on what they need to do to get ready for the game.
"The main thing is that they get prepared to play the best football game that they've played this year," DeBoer said. "I was challenging to play the best football game they've ever played in their career. That’s what matters when it comes down to what we can control, but it is kinda cool that we have a lot of people who want to come be a part of the atmosphere and add to the excitement energy that the game will bring.”
See also: How Alabama Has Fared When ESPN's 'College GameDay' Comes to Tuscaloosa
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs No. 2 Georgia; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule
Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Update Ahead of Georgia Matchup