The 'Juice Squad' Bringing the Energy to Alabama Sidelines during Scrimmages

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Every player is fighting during fall camp to earn playing time for when it matters during the season. But Alabama has a special role for those players not a part of the 11 on the field: the juice squad.

"On the sideline, we call them the juice squad, so if you’re not in, you’re a part of the juice squad," Alabama safety Keon Sabb explained. "I feel like the guys have really bought into that, and it showed in the first scrimmage. We started out really hot, the juice on the sideline was huge, and I think it carried us throughout the scrimmage."

The energy was one of the main things that stood out for Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack in the Crimson Tide's first fall scrimmage last Thursday as the team prepares for its second and final this Thursday.

"We had almost a little bit of a rotation," Wommack said. "When you came off the field, if you had played multiple snaps, go to the coolers for a minute, sit down, try to lower your body temperature. Everybody else, you're on the juice squad.

"I thought our guys did a really good job of bringing energy early. They kept it throughout the scrimmage and even in the finish. That was something that I think I mentioned to you guys maybe last Tuesday. We had that period at the end of practice where we didn't really do a good job of responding to adversity in a goal-line period, and then we came back out and didn't address it well enough on the field.

"That felt eerily similar to some experiences we had had in the past. Right? So we made sure, right? Like hey guys, don't worry about install. Don't worry about the next walkthrough. Whatever. Let's make sure we address this. Those guys did a phenomenal job of taking it and running with it. They've been the exact same way every day we've come out to practice."

After getting punched in the mouth Week 1 and giving up 31 points to Florida State, the defense was a strength of the team and helped the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff. In wins over Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn, the defense picked up key turnovers to either set up or seal the victory. However, there were times last season, in both wins and losses, where the energy waned on defense as the game went on.

Wommack wants it to start on the sideline and continue throughout the game. Sabb said it has been a "huge emphasis" in fall camp.

"The energy and passion they're creating for themselves right now is always the marking and the making of a good defense," Wommack said. "To me, that's as good as it's been."

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