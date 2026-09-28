The Defensive Attributes Kane Wommack Claims Are 'As High as It's Been' Since 2024

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defense played a major role in its success during the 2025 season. It ranked 20th in the nation in points allowed per game (19.2) despite the Crimson Tide having the sixth-toughest strength of schedule.

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and his unit are off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign. Alabama is 4-0, and despite allowing 20.2 points per game (47th in the nation), it has allowed a total of 26 points in the second half of games during this first month.

So, what has Wommack learned about the defense through four games?

“Well, we’re continuing to grow," Wommack said during Monday's press conference. "Good defenses get better. There are things that we have seen so far that we’re doing at a high level. I think the physicality that we’re playing with right now is as high as it’s been since I’ve been here. I think the effort that we are playing with is as high as it's been."

Here are some notable per-game numbers for Alabama's defense and where it ranks among the 138 FBS programs:

No. 32 in total yards (315.3)

No. 28 in opponent completion percentage (58.41 percent)

No. 25 in sacks (2.8)

No. 18 in rushing yards allowed (93.8)

No. 18 in turnover margin (+1.3)

No. 9 in takeaways per game (2.3)

No. 8 in opponent first downs per game (14.5)

No. 4 in opponent third-down conversion percentage (23.08 percent)

Coming into the Florida State matchup in Week 3, Alabama had allowed just one third-down conversion in 23 attempts. The Crimson Tide was also fifth in the country in rushing yards allowed with 32.5 per game (East Carolina and Kentucky). As seen on the list above, these numbers took a bit of a dip during the home victories over the Seminoles and South Carolina, but Wommack is still very much optimistic.

"We are doing a lot of really good things in the run game right now," Wommack said. "I think we're affecting the quarterback from a pass rush standpoint at a very high level as well. And at times, we are improving as a third-down defense, and being able to play man coverage is an aspect to that. But we have been inconsistent at points that is resulting in scores for the offense and things that we would certainly like to have back."

“The good thing about this group of guys is when you make a point of emphasis with them, they work really hard to get it addressed. Last week we had some issues, or two weeks ago we had some issues with explosive passes, right? But we addressed that this week, and then it showed up in the week of practice, and then on game day. And so, I think this is a very responsive defense. And if we'll just continue to make improvements, I think we’ll get to where we want to be.”

As the No. 7 Crimson Tide look to continue improving the defense, it is preparing for this Saturday's road game against No. 16 Mississippi State. Wommack claimed that Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor "may be the best quarterback that we have faced" since he was hired in 2024.

"This team has a ton of momentum," Wommack said of Mississippi State. "They've got tremendous energy right now. You see it on their sideline. You see it in the way that they're playing the game. They've got a lot of confidence right now, as they should. Very talented group. Highly explosive, as this offense tends to be, especially when they have a great quarterback."

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