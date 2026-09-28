Why Ryan Grubb 'Dialed Up' a Play to Specific Receiver in Win over South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It kind of got lost in the shuffle of a 31-point SEC victory for Alabama on Saturday, but there was a moment in the second quarter that had players on the sideline and coaches in the booth giddy.

In his first play since joining the Crimson Tide, Alabama got the ball to transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers for a 36-yard gain inside the South Carolina 5-yard line. Rogers was one of the best players for the Tide throughout the spring before suffering a lower-body injury during the spring game.

"Those are the fun moments," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday. "Those are the lucky ones where you use personnel to get Noah in that position. We had pretty high confidence in the coverage structure we'd have in that area of the field, that Noah would have a really good chance to get that football. So we kind of dialed that one up to try to get Noah the ball. They don't always work out like that, but it did that time and to see him make that play felt really good. I know he was pumped up on the sideline. It was awesome."

The first catch of Noah Rogers’ Alabama career goes for 36 yards. pic.twitter.com/youDeq27Gw — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 27, 2026

Rogers has worked tirelessly with Alabama's training staff to make it back on the field in five months to contribute for the Crimson Tide. The senior wide receiver was one of Alabama's top acquisitions out of NC State in the transfer portal. Rogers had 33 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns at NC State last season. He was expected to be a starter back in the spring, but is now continuing to work his way back to full speed.

"Just to see him have such a good offseason in the spring, and like I said, fight through those battles running full speed down the sideline, like, I’m elated. It was just super exciting," Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams said after the game.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell said the way Rogers battled back from his injury "brings tears to his eyes." Russell was proud to see his receiver make the play.

" I really wish he got in the end zone right there, but really just extremely proud for him and the way he fights through that adversity," Russell said. "We had talks about it, and he never backed down from the fight. He never stopped working. Really just want to honor him and the road he took coming in and doing the work that he does.”

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