The Key Stat Alabama Needs to Prevail in to Take Down Georgia
“Your greatest strength begets your greatest weakness.”
Quoting William Shakespeare in an article to preview the pros and cons of Alabama's explosive offense through the first three weeks of the football season probably wasn't on your 2024 bingo card, but it's actually quite appropriate.
Alabama's 49 points per game from victories over Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin ranks as the sixth-most in the country. However, despite outscoring its opponents 147-26 in that span, the Crimson Tide averages one minute less in the time of possession stat category.
The Crimson Tide offense has found so much success in the young season by utilizing an explosive play style and scoring quickly and often. Quarterback Jalen Milroe's ability as a runner and a deep passer to wide receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, plus the bursts of speed up the middle by running back Jam Miller have all been heavy contributors to making up for the losing time of possession battle, but that won't always work.
During Monday's press conference, Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer spoke on his team's explosiveness, stating that this method of offensive production leads to scoring points which is "what it's all about." However, he understands that this strategy won't work forever and time of possession is critical.
"There is a piece to also not having one side of the ball on the football field, especially your defense, and how that will wear you down especially in a game like this when you know it's gonna be physical," DeBoer said. "You want to have that opportunity to play team football. We want to make sure that exists so that one side of the ball, especially the defense, isn't out there becoming vulnerable as the game goes on."
This dilemma is a hot topic as of late as No. 4 Alabama is preparing for perhaps the overall biggest game of the entire college football regular season when No. 2 Georgia comes to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Georgia, who won National Championships in 2021 and 2022, has been known for its stout defense for quite some time and the same applies to this year.
The Bulldogs' six points allowed per game through three games is the third-best in college football, trailing only Ole Miss and Texas, who are tied for first at 5.5. That said, Georgia is the only team in the nation that is yet to allow a touchdown. Additionally, contrary to Alabama's success thus far this season, head coach Kirby Smart and his defense have allowed just one explosive play, which Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discussed on Monday.
“Well the explosive play cutup is not long, so that didn’t take a very long time to watch," Sheridan said. "I think what you’re looking at is structure. You’re looking at personnel, and you’re trying to match things that you do to the challenges that they present. I think that’s what you’re doing each and every week. Certainly they’ve done a great job of that to this point, and it’ll be important for us to execute at a high point on Saturday.”
Sheridan assured that although long drives have been relatively non-existent for the Tide through three games, the offense has a goal of sustaining possession and keeping the ball out of Georgia's and quarterback Carson Beck's hands.
"I think it's just about execution," Sheridan said. "It's about us executing simple things well and being able to respond to whatever happens in the game. I don't think that's different this week than it is in the past. Obviously the opponent is excellent, so the attention to detail and the focus gets heightened. But it's still about executing and doing simple things really well. That's what will show up on Saturday for both sides, is the team that executes the best will win the game. That's what will ultimately decide who wins and loses."
One solution to making this happen, an Alabama football ideology that's been around for quite some time.
As previously stated, running back Jam Miller has played a pivotal role in the Tide's start to the season, as has fellow running back Justice Haynes. While some of their runs have been of the explosive variety, these two have been perhaps the main contributors for most of Alabama's clock-chewing with several tough runs of 3-4 yards.
A couple of days after defeating Western Kentucky, Crimson Tide running backs coach Robert Gillespie explained how the 1-2 punch of Miller and Haynes dominated on short, medium and long gains that evening, and the philosophy certainly applies for Saturday against Georgia.
"You have to go into games with a mindset of 'get my alignment, get my pre-snap read and when I get the ball I just have to react,'" Gillespie said. "Obviously, we want to pound it and do the things we have to do to get the nasty 3-4-yard gains. Then when the opportunity comes to become explosive and get 1-on-1 in space, we got to make a guy miss then we have to have breakaway speed."
"I think that both of those guys show that they do have the speed, but there were also some tough and physical runs where when the offensive line gives us half a man, we got to get the pads low."
Of course, Georgia is a much different opponent than Western Kentucky, but as Gillespie said, Miller and Haynes can achieve what it takes to be a great Alabama by excelling at both explosive and gritty gains.
The Bulldogs have been above average against the run as they've allowed 110.7 yards per game, which is good for No. 42 in the nation. But like the Crimson Tide defense, they really haven't played a highly touted backfield.
Alabama's rushing prowess of Miller, Haynes and quarterback Jalen Milroe have created an average of 238 yards per game, which is the 19th-best spot in college football. Additionally, the Tide's 13 rushing touchdowns is the seventh-most in the country, despite playing one less game than most schools.
In a game of this magnitude between two of college football's most elite, an argument could definitely be made that the winner of the time of possession battle should also come out of the game victorious. But what will it take to make this happen between these two heavyweights?