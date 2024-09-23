Alabama Defensive Coordinator Calls Carson Beck a 'Complete Quarterback'
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide has its hands full this week as they welcome the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs for the conference opener. Both schools enter the matchup unbeaten but the Bulldogs are the favorite due to a strong defense, an intrenched coaching staff and a veteran leader under center.
Redshirt senior Carson Beck entered the year as a Heisman favorite and a potential candidate to be selected No. 1 overall in next spring's NFL draft. Through three games all he's done is throw for 680 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception.
"I think their quarterback, Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Incredibly efficient with his decision-making, does not take many sacks, rarely turns the ball over, takes care of the football and I think he does a really tremendous job in his intermediate throwing game and has great accuracy in those things. Really quick release, great decision-maker, just so impressed by him the more I watch and I've probably watched every game in the last couple of years here."
Beck's modest numbers slots him as jus 79th in passing yards this season throughout college football but it's his efficiency, decision-making and accuracy that make him such a dangerous quarterback for opponents. He's completing 68-percent of his passes without throwing a single interception, making him the 24th most efficient passer in the country entering the week.
"As an offense, they do a really good job of minimizing the risk for their quarterback," Wommack said. "They get the ball out of their hand. They try to establish the run. They get the ball on the perimeter early. They will take shots and they'll take shots early in the game, but you've got to find the balance of playing good sound coverage and also not making the quarterback feel like he can just sit in the pocket and just pick you apart, long-developing plays in the passing game, right? I think they do a really good job if he has time in hitting most of those things because he's incredibly accurate at different portions in the field, the short game, the intermediate game and then certainly he can make the long throws down the field. This guy's a complete quarterback. He's really as good as I've seen in the last couple of years here. I think for us we certainly have to be mindful of making him uncomfortable but you want to make sure that you are not sacrificing things from a coverage perspective in order to get that done."
Beck completed 21 of 29 passes for 243 yards against Alabama last December in the 2023 SEC Championship Game but lost, derailing Georgia's hopes a three national titles in a row. Wommack and the Alabama defense knows they'll need to be even better this Saturday as Beck will be eager to erase last year's loss from his mind.