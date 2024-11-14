The Mercer Bears Dangerous Defense is the Cream of SOCON Crop
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. Alabama football program welcomes one of the best teams in all of FCS this weekend to Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide play hosts to the Mercer Bears.
The Bears enter the weekend at 9-1, on a three-game winning streak and have the inside track to winning the Southern Conference with their eyes on the FCS post-season as they're currently projected as the No. 5 seed in the field.
Mercer enters Saturday with an enormous challenge on their hands, despite the success they've already had this season. The Bears haven't played an FBS program this season, making the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide by far the most talented team they've faced all year.
Saturday's outcome isn't a forgone conclusion despite the talent disparity as Alabama's already been upset this season as a heavy favorite, losing to Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Crimson Tide must do one thing well in order to avoid an even more embarrassing loss to the Mercer Bears, protect the football.
The Bears have accomplished something, eight times over, that Alabama hasn't been able to do all season. Mercer's scored eight non-offensive touchdowns, making them a threat to score anytime they have possession, and even more dangerous in sudden-change situations.
The Crimson Tide has covered punts and kicks well throughout the season, but must be even more diligent on Saturday as the Bears returned three punts for scores and blocked another, tallying four total scores for the singular special teams unit.
The remaining four have come from the Bears defense as they've terrorized opposing quarterbacks all season long. Mercer leads all of FCS in interceptions caught this season with 21 and has scored touchdowns on three.
The Alabama secondary has been steadily improving, generating eight interceptions in the last four games. However, even with the improvement, the Crimson Tide has 13 interceptions on the season, falling well short compared to the Bears secondary.
Mercer Non-Offensive Touchdowns in 2024
- Chris Joines 20-Yard Punt Return vs Presbyterian
- Brayden Smith 75-Yard Punt Return vs Presbyterian
- TJ Moore 39-Yard Interception Return vs Citadel
- Juwan Johnson 40-Yard Interception Return vs Wofford
- Brayden Smith 49-Yard Punt Return vs Princeton
- Brayden Manley 0-Yard Fumble Return vs ETSU
- Marques Thomas 25-Yard Interception Return vs ETSU
- Mic Wasson 20-Yard blocked Punt Return vs ETSU
Mercer, on paper, cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday. However, Alabama has shown it is more than capable of beating itself in 2024, losing as favorites already twice.
In the Crimson Tide's shocking loss to Vanderbilt, the Commodores scored on an early interception that was knocked into the air into heavy traffic. Vanderbilt's defense virtually sealed the win by forcing a late sack fumble, derailing Alabama's comeback efforts. Alabama, despite the turnovers, still mustered 394 yards of offense against the 'Dores, proving that moving the football was never the issue.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee followed a similar script as an early red zone interception erased Crimson Tide points, while a second turnover late ended all hopes of leaving Neyland Stadium with a win.
Alabama's played two straight games without turning the football over and in turn, beat LSU and Missouri by a combined score of 76-13. Two turnovers each against Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt resulted in a close win and two dramatic losses as the margins are razor thin in the SEC.
The best way to avoid an upset is to lean into the success of the previous two games as Alabama ran the ball effectively and avoided third-and-long, which in turn allowed quarterback Jalen Milroe to be deliberate with the football and avoid throwing into dangerous areas. The Alabama faithful will be leaving Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with an emphatic victory if the Crimson Tide can play a third clean offensive game in a row and avoid turning the football over.