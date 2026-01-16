Alabama Transfer Portal Targets on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss a number of Crimson Tide transfer portal targets. Alabama is bringing in multiple offensive linemen for visits, two defensive teammate and a a wide receiver. We highlight each target and talk about a seventh that may get on the Crimson Tide radar before talking about the basketball program's next game against Oklahoma.

The program kicks off by looking at offensive linemen that are scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide currently has 12 scholarship linemen for th 2026 season, how many more does the program need to add? We open with center Racin Delgatty as he's already visiting before moving into Texas transfer Nick Brooks and Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields.

The show keeps moving and dives into two Orgeon transfers. We spoke about Terrance Green a bit yesterday but brought him back up on Friday while highlighting Blake Purchase as well. The two Ducks fit the exact mold of what the Crimson Tide is looking for in the portal.

We finally hit a skill position player by discussing Yale transfer Nico Brown. The Ivy League player was extremely productive in just 10 games in 2026, could he be a fit for the Crimson Tide?

Lastly, the program moves into Saturday's basketball game between Alabama and Oklahoma where the Crimson Tide will take on two familiar faces. Can Alabama string its second SEC win in a row and continue the Sooners struggles?

