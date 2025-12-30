The NFL Players That Kaleb Edwards, Dijon Lee Jr. Model Their Games After

LOS ANGELES — Alabama has had numerous first-year players help the Crimson Tide reach the Rose Bowl this season.

UA tied Tennessee for the most representatives on the All-SEC Freshman Team with four standouts. Each of them have made major contributions this season, especially cornerback Dijon Lee Jr., who was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award (annual honor given to the nation's best freshmen).

Lee's status as one of the best first-year college athletes in America stems a bit from an eight-time NFL Pro Bowler that he models his game after.

"Of course I'm going to say Jalen Ramsey," Lee said during Tuesday's Rose Bowl Media Day. "That's my favorite player. I feel like me and him got a lot in common. We're physical, tackle a lot. Then Sauce Gardner, just because of the height and size.

Lee shared how and when he got his start in the sport, as Ramsey wasn't in the league then.

"My mom inspired me to play football," Lee said. "I was like five-years-old and watching a football game with my grandpa. I was like 'I want to do that,' and since ever since then, I've just been playing.

"I played everything. I played linebacker, running back, played quarterback a little bit. I can't throw. I was a little soft. ... Probably around eighth grade I decided I wanted to play cornerback."

Alabama tight end Kaleb Edwards was another player selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team. He was the Crimson Tide's top tight end during the three weeks that starter Josh Cuevas was injured, and he made few big plays. Like Lee, Edwards explained how he also emulates his game after a seven-time Pro Bowler.

"George Kittle, is probably the main one," Edwards said. "Just trying to block like him and have his tenacity. His blocking and then also being able to run routes, catch the ball and make people miss tackles."

Edwards said that his family inspired him to play football, as they told him "You're a big guy, you should probably go try the sport out." However, unlike Lee, Edwards did not start playing when he was little.

"I started when I was in seventh grade and then COVID hit, so I didn't get to play eighth grade season," Edwards said. "Freshman year was really my first time playing tight end, and so it just kind of took off. I started at tackle. In California, if you're above a certain weight, you can't catch the ball. I was too big to play tight end, but as soon as I got to high school, it was fair game.

"I think my mom finally agreed, because I had friends that played since they were in second grade. One was always worried about concussion stuff and also I played basketball my whole life. I was playing that year-round pretty much, so I was just trying to take a step back from that and focus more on football."

