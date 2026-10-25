Tide Up, Tide Down From Alabama's 31-20 Win Over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is back in the win column.

A week ago, the No. 13 Crimson Tide had its worst showing of the season. The team played significantly better in the 31-20 win over Texas A&M, but it still wasn't all that pretty of a game.

We'll get into both the good and bad from the Crimson Tide's victory in this week's Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's reactionary postgame series that evaluates some of the best and worst players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season.

Tide Up: Rico Scott

This one was easy.

Scott had already surpassed his career totals from his first two years through the first seven games, emerging as a true WR3 on a team that desperately needed one. Scott fell just shy of his career-high last week with 52 receiving yards, a number that he proceeded to triple in this game.

Scott had a monstrous six-catch, 156-yard day, doing everything short of finding the end zone. Three of his receptions went for more than 35 yards, as Scott created separation downfield in a way he hasn't before.

Scott's success opened everything up for the Alabama passing game, and the absence of Ryan Coleman-Williams was hardly noticed as quarterback Keelon Russell cruised to a 300-yard day.

Tide Up: Fatutoa Henry

Henry had 1.5 sacks on the season entering the fourth quarter today, during which he sacked Marcel Reed on consecutive drives to help force two Aggie punts. He's been a valuable rotational player for the defensive line, got an increased opportunity with the injuries in the room, and took full advantage.

Henry's sacks were Alabama's only two of the game. The fourth quarter could have unfolded a lot differently if he did not make those plays.

Tide Up: Tight Ends in the Red Zone

This has been a long time coming.

Alabama's final two touchdowns of the day were thrown to tight ends Marshall Pritchett and Kaleb Edwards. They were the second touchdowns of the year for both players, and I fully expect that number to at least double by the end of the year. These guys are too big and too physical not to be utilized more in the red zone. If Russell starts taking advantage of this, the offense can get even more effective at the goal line.

Tide Down: Conor Talty

For the first time in 336 days, Talty has missed a kick.

He was off from 36 yards on Alabama's second drive of the game, redeemed himself with a season-long 47-yarder later in the first quarter, and then missed again from 42 in the third. Welcome back to reality. We're a long way from needing to have any serious conversation about Talty's job, and his flawless first seven weeks of the season should still hold water, but his Lou Groza Award hopes are essentially dashed.

Tide Down: Devan Thompkins

Where is Thompkins?

After being one of the most physically imposing defensive linemen in the nation for the first month of the season and seeing his NFL Draft stock skyrocket, Thompkins has gone missing. He just completed his third game without a sack, and the game-wrecking moments he produced early now feel like distant memories.

Thompkins needs to get home. The same can (and should) be said about Yhonzae Pierre, but at least he's managed to notch two sacks over the past three weeks (regardless of how unimpressive the plays were). A player like Henry stepping up is great for the team, but Thompkins is supposed to be a star. He's certainly getting paid like one. It's time for him to get back to playing like one.

Tide Down: Run Game

The bye week could not be coming at a better time. Alabama's run game has fallen back to earth after a dominant first five weeks. Its success over the past three games has largely come down to one or two explosives — second and longs have become much more common for an offense that had avoided them early.

AK Dear remains a question mark. Will the sophomore play any kind of significant role this year? Probably not, but there's still hypothetically a chance he gets into the mix during the idle week. Freshman EJ Crowell's status is unknown, meaning the only sure things in the room are Daniel Hill and Trae'Shawn Brown.

Alabama rushed the ball 28 times for 68 yards against the Aggies, good for 2.4 yards per carry. Just three runs cleared 10 yards, and none cleared 15. It's clear that this room is a step above where it was last season, but these recent performances have dampened the outlook on the group significantly.

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